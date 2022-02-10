Arts On Site Announces The Film Premiere Of Dual Rivet's IN CAPSULE

Arts On Site has announced the film premiere of Dual Rivet's In Capsule, February 24-26, 2022 at 7:30 PM at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

In Capsule is a short dance film exploring the concepts of reality and perception. The film follows two women who are stuck in man-made, monochrome boxes, with no sense of the natural world. Through movement, we see these women living parallel lives, searching for meaning in the confines of their prescribed spaces until finally breaking free. Watch a trailer for the film below!

The premiere of In Capsule will be paired with an evening of live performances as well as a reception.

DUAL RIVET is a women-led dance company focused on creating and sharing highly physical contemporary dance to a wide audience. Based in NYC, Dual Rivet creates work for stage and film that exchanges a cinematic and visceral language to influence both platforms. Directors Jessica Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth have been making and presenting work since 2017. They come from an international background of creating and performing work in places such as England, France, Germany, Japan, Philippines, West Africa, Canada, and the United States. Dual Rivet has performed at venues such as West End Theatre, Kittery Maine, Musikfest Pennsylvania, Peridance Capezio Center, CreateArt, and Arts On Site. The company teaches a myriad of classes, throughout the United States, with an emphasis on contemporary partnering and floorwork. Dual Rivet is currently on faculty at Juilliard, Gibney, Peridance and DanceWave. Dual Rivet aims to share what it means to be female leaders in the arts. For more information, visit www.dualrivetdance.com.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes newly-installed new black curtains, professional lighting, a marley floor, and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.