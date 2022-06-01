Arts On Site Announces June Performances Featuring Dance, Music, and Film

Arts On Site has announced June performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

The Bang Group Curates: Catherine Tharin

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Bang Group curates dance performances with work by modern dancer Catherine Tharin.

The Bang Group Curates: Janne Eraker

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Electric Circus

Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

A sexy and fun night of theater and dance, sprinkled with a bit of queer history of St Marks Place. National Queer Theater and AOS present an innovative selection of short works by LGBTQ+ artists in celebration of NYC Pride, with a different program each night.

The Bang Group curates dance performances with work by tap dancer Janne Eraker.

THE BANG GROUP is a contemporary theatrical dance troupe which is devoted to choreographer David Parker's fascination with the rhythmic potential of the dancing body. At the center of his work is an abiding love of rhythmic form and the intensity of communication it allows between audiences and performers. Among his best known works are the 21st century neo-vaudeville Nutcracker entitled Nut/Cracked as well as ShowDown, a choreographic reinvention of Annie Get Your Gun for cabaret and concert stages, and a series of male duets ranging from Slapstuck for two velcro-clad gentlemen, to Bang and Suck, Friends of Dorothy, The Missing Reel and Old Fashioned Wedding. These dances were created for Jeffrey Kazin and David Parker who now direct the company together building a choreographic dialogue between show business, classical and contemporary dance traditions. Their most recent work, the evening-length Misters and Sisters is an unadulterated song-and-dance cabaret which achieved instant critical acclaim at its premier run at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater.

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.