Amici Dance Theatre Company Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Livestream Series A LOOK BACK AT AMICIi

With the planned anniversary show, Amici's One World, cancelled after almost a year of rehearsal due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Amici Dance Theatre Company have new plans to celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. The world's first integrated professional dance company featuring disabled and non-disabled performers will come together to take A Look Back at Amici, livestreaming one of their most renowned performances on YouTube at 7:30pm each evening from Monday 18th May - Saturday 23rd May.

They will share six of their pioneering productions: Rückblick (1982), 2020 (2000), Timestep (2003), Stars Are Out Tonight (2005), Tightrope (2010), and 35 Amici Drive (2015). All choreographed by Amici's Artistic Director and founder, internationally renowned Wolfgang Stange, performed and devised by members of Amici, there will be an opportunity to ask them questions about the shows and company in a live Q&A during the livestream each evening.

A Look Back at Amici presents a unique opportunity to explore the company's history and development over 40 years. Their stunning work has always subverted stereotypes to challenge attitudes towards disability and the arts, to break barriers and new ground. Amici demonstrates that sharing and celebrating each other's differences is the only way forward, as Stange comments, "We must not lose sight of hope, without hope we would be very lost indeed".

Their anniversary show, Amici's One World, is currently being rescheduled for 2021. When everyone can be together again, they invite audiences and artists from across the globe to join in a celebration of joy, life, protest and the beauty in uniting people from different cultures.

Amici are a unique integrated arts company that has, over the years, inspired thousands of people to look at art (and the world) from a new and magical perspective. With a focus on individual talent regardless of ability, they help performers to realise their latent gifts as artists. They run weekly classes for 40+ members, organise open-workshops, residencies, and student placements and stage performances throughout the year, including their biennial full company show, performed at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, where they are a Lyric Partner Company.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You