American Dance Festival Announces Continuing Programming

The American Dance Festival (ADF) continues this week with the ADF debut of North Carolina-based Murielle Elizéon & Tommy Noonan/Culture Mill and their presentation of the ADF-commissioned They Are All. The Paul Taylor Dance Company returns for its 50th appearance at ADF with two different programs of classic works over three evenings. The Taylor company will also offer a children's Saturday matinee. The 2019 Balasaraswati/Joy Anne Dewey Beinecke Endowed Chair for Distinguished Teaching will be awarded to celebrated Paul Taylor Dance Company rehearsal director Bettie de Jong in a brief ceremony during the opening night performance of the Paul Taylor Dance Company. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is back at ADF with an evening of repertory works as well as a new ADF-commissioned piece by Dance Magazine's2019 "25 to watch" list honoree Micaela Taylor. ADF's hOt sUmMeR pOP uPs!with choreography by Mark Dendy, ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios summer camps and classes, ADF Ruby Fridays, and FREE tours of the ADF school will continue throughout the season.



Murielle Elizéon & Tommy Noonan/Culture Mill

Rubenstein Arts Center

Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, 8:00pm

ADF Commission!

In They Are All North Carolina choreographers Murielle Elizéon and Tommy Noonan interweave the combined expertise of professional dancers, neuroscientists, people with Parkinson's disease, and data informaticists. The multi-generational work explores the relationship between cognitive engagement, interpersonal relationships, and movement. At once an artistic and research project, They Are All probes the ways in which artistic technologies and perspectives can be useful to medical research, as well as the ways in which medical, technological, and experiential expertise in movement disorders can generate new artistic perspectives in dance. Post-performance discussion is Wednesday, June 26.



Paul Taylor Dance Company

Reynolds Industries Theater

Thursday, June 27, 8:00pm (program A-all ADF premieres)

Friday June 28, 8:00pm (program B)

Saturday, June 29, 7:00pm (program A-all ADF premieres)

Children's Matinee | Saturday, June 29, 1:00pm

Two Different Programs of Classic Paul Taylor Dance!

The Paul Taylor Dance Company, established in 1954, is one of the world's most highly respected and sought-after ensembles. Dancemaker Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan on May 30, 1954. That modest performance marked the beginning of 60 years of unrivaled creativity, and in the decades that followed, Mr. Taylor became a cultural icon and one of history's most celebrated artists, hailed as part of the pantheon that created American modern dance. The Paul Taylor Dance Company first appeared at ADF in 1961, and the 2019 season is the 50th appearance of the company on the ADF stage. This season, in honor of Paul Taylor's vast canon of artistic masterpieces, ADF will present two different programs of classic works, Program A (all ADF premieres): Aureole, Scudorama, and Promethean Fire and Program B: Airs, Dust, and Company B.

Pre-Performance Talks with Suzanne Carbonneau will begin 45 minutes prior to each evening performance. Post-performance discussion, also moderated by Suzanne Carbonneau, is Friday, June 28.



Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble

Reynolds Industries Theater

Tuesday, July 2, 8:00pm

Wednesday, July 3, 2:00pm & 8:00pm

ADF Commission!

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is internationally esteemed as one of America's foremost modern dance companies. Under the direction of Cleo Parker Robinson, the ensemble performs a dynamic body of works inspired by the African American experience and rooted in ethnic and modern dance traditions worldwide. The company will bring both old and new works to ADF 2019 including Donald McKayle's last work, Uprooted, a piece that deals with undocumented immigrants, Mourner's Bench by Talley Beatty, Barrelhouse Blues by Katherine Dunham, Catharsis by Garfield Lemonius, and a new ADF-commissioned work by Micaela Taylor, a Los Angeles choreographer included on Dance Magazine's 2019 "25 to watch" list. Post-performance discussion is Tuesday, July 2.



FESTIVAL EXTRAS

The 2019 Balasaraswati/Joy Anne Dewey Beinecke Endowed Chair for Distinguished Teaching will be awarded to celebrated Paul Taylor Dance Company rehearsal director Bettie de Jong in a ceremony during the opening night performance of the Paul Taylor Dance Company on Thursday, June 27 in Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University.



Children's Saturday Matinees

The Children's Saturday Matinee series presents performances by three of the acclaimed professional dance companies that perform during the season. These one-hour performances are specially curated to ignite and inspire the imaginations of children, and each one is followed by a FREE Kids' Party in the theater lobby, complete with live music, face-painting, snacks, and additional activities. American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter available upon request. Please call 919-684-6402 to request at least two weeks ahead.



The 2019 Children's Matinee series includes:

Paul Taylor Dance Company (June 29, 1:00pm, Reynolds Industries Theater)

Pilobolus (July 6, 1:00pm, Page Auditorium)

Malpaso Dance Company (July 13, 1:00pm, Page Auditorium).



ADF's hOt sUmMeR pOP uPs!

choreography by Mark Dendy

Various Locations Throughout the Season

FREE!

Join us for a BIG DANCE wild ride radio show mash up of summer hits that is a celebration of everything summer. Featuring all-time hits, Martha and the Vandella's "Dancing in the Street," Janis Joplin's "Summertime," and the quintessential classic "Wipeout!" in a sound score composed by Ken Ray Wilemon. All set to Rock Star

Choreographer Mark Dendy's kinetic, physically explosive and always socially relevant style. The ADF commissioned work will be performed by a young company of 10 dancers handpicked by Dendy for their unique talents. The dancers will receive full scholarships for the summer as part of ADF's long standing mission to help dancers make the transition into the professional dance world. How do you think Dendy got his start? Check out up-to-date locations, dates, and times here http://bit.ly/2KeSMa0.



Paul Taylor Photo Exhibit

June 13-July 20

Reynolds Industries Theater

A photo exhibit highlighting the life of the master choreographer Paul Taylor and his long relationship with ADF will hang in the lobby of Reynolds Industries Theater throughout the 2019 season.



ADF's Movies by Movers

FREE

ADF's Movies By Movers is a bi-annual festival dedicated to the celebration of the conversation between the body and the camera. We love sharing the history of the collaboration between the ephemeral art of live movement and the perpetual nature of film. And we love receiving new expressions of these forms from all over the world from artists like you. Students, emerging artists, seasoned professionals, even those who would not consider themselves "artists," but have great ideas, find room on our screens to share their craft. Check the website here http://bit.ly/2Mql9ET for a list of dates and venues throughout the summer.



ADF Ruby Fridays

Fridays, June 7, 21, and 28, 12:00pm

Ruby Lounge

and

Saturday, July 6, 2:00pm

Nasher Museum of Art

FREE!

Ruby Fridays are casual talks featuring a variety of artists who offer behind-the-scenes perspectives on their work and careers. Hear from ADF artists over complimentary lunch, no registration required. On June 7 hear from

Murielle Elizéon and Tommy Noonan, dancers, choreographers, and founders of Culture Mill, Saxapahaw, NC, in advance of their performances. On June 21, meet 2015 MacArthur Genius Michelle Dorrance and hear how she honors the uniquely beautiful history of tap dance in new and compelling contexts. Michael Novak of the Paul Taylor Dance Company joins dance writer and scholar Suzanne Carbonneau in conversation on June 28 on the second day of the Paul Taylor Dance Company's performance. Finally, join Eiko Otake and Beverly McIver in conversation at the Nasher Museum of Art on Saturday, July 6 as they discuss their project "Eiko Otake The Duet Project: Distance is Malleable," which premieres in the Ruby the following week.



ADF School Tours

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays

9:00-10:15am & 11:15am-12:30pm

June 24-July 16

FREE and open to the public!

Throughout the summer, ADF school tours offer individuals, families, and community groups an insider's perspective where you can experience the world-renowned ADF faculty, students, and musicians hard at work. These tours increase your understanding of modern dance and ADF, highlighting the history of the festival up to the present day. Schedule your tour today to observe art in action as well as obtain details about the 2019 season. For more information about tours contact Caitlyn Swett at caitlyn@americandancefestival.org or 919-684-6402.



Summer Classes and Dance Camps

June 3-July 28

ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios

ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios are dedicated to providing a sound scientific and aesthetic base for all ages and all levels of dance training, from beginning to professional. Our studios serve as a center for creative activity in which students learn in a welcoming and non-competitive environment from faculty who are experts in their fields. Our programs offer a variety of classes for the dancer and non-dancer alike, designed to strengthen the body, increase flexibility of movement, and foster an appreciation of dance.





Tickets for Reynolds Industries Theater, Page Auditorium, and the von der Heyden Studio Theater americandancefestival.org

Duke University Box Office

919-684-4444

Bryan University Center

Duke University West Campus

Tuesday-Friday 11:00am-6:00pm

The Duke box office will open one hour prior to event time.



Tickets for The Carolina Theatre of Durham

americandancefestival.org

919- 560-3030

309 West Morgan Street

Durham, NC 27701

Monday-Friday 11am- 6pm





