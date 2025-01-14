American Ballet Theatre Selected For Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Ballet Theatre has announced its selection to join the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program, an initiative designed to strengthen arts and cultural institutions through strategic investments in digital infrastructure.

The Digital Accelerator Program supports nonprofit cultural institutions across the U.S. and U.K. in developing innovative technology solutions to engage broader audiences, improve operations, drive revenue, and deliver dynamic programming. Since its launch in 2021, the program has invested in nearly 150 cultural institutions with 200 additional nonprofits accepted into the newest cohort, spanning artistic disciplines and organization size in 52 U.S. cities and 28 U.K. cities.

“At ABT, we are always seeking innovative ways to connect with our audiences and enhance their experiences,” said ABT Executive Director Barry Hughson. “Participation in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program will allow us to leverage cutting-edge digital tools to expand our reach, elevate the art of ballet, and secure a sustainable future for our Company.”

Through the program, ABT will develop a state-of-the-art digital Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system designed to transform the way we connect with our audiences. This initiative will enable us to centralize audience data, gain deeper insights into patron preferences, and deliver tailored communications that resonate on a personal level. By implementing this comprehensive digital roadmap, ABT aims to enhance ticketing experiences, increase donor engagement, and expand access to ballet for diverse communities worldwide. These efforts will not only deepen audience relationships but also position ABT as a leader in using technology to amplify the transformative power of the arts, ensuring our legacy endures and evolves in the digital era.

Since its inception, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program has delivered measurable results, with institutions from its first cohort cumulatively generating more than $20 million in new revenue, reaching over 1 million new audience members, and engaging more than 4,000 artists and partners.

For more information about the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program, visit digitalaccelerator.bloomberg.org/.

