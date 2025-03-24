American Repertory Ballet | Princeton Ballet School Announces Its DANCING THROUGH LIFE Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Repertory Ballet (ARB) | Princeton Ballet School (PBS) will present its 2025 Dancing Through Life Gala on Friday, April 11, 2025 at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton.

This celebratory fundraising event will feature a lively cocktail hour, dynamic performances from American Repertory Ballet company artists and Princeton Ballet School students, delectable catering, specialty drinks, live music and, of course, dancing.

The organization will honor B. Sue Howard, current ARB | PBS Trustee, for her longtime commitment and passion for the arts. A major institutional supporter, Ms. Howard is not only an original PBS student who studied under the organization's founder, Audrée Estey, but is also a visual artist and visionary philanthropist devoted to supporting dance and live music, including as a Trustee for Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

Amy Megules will be presented with the Audrée Estey Award for Excellence in Dance Education. Ms. Megules has been a PBS faculty member for nearly 17 years and is a former professional dancer with American Repertory Ballet. She has served as the Children's Coordinator for the organization's celebrated annual production of The Nutcracker and as the Rehearsal Director for Princeton Ballet School spring performances.

Gala attendees will enjoy delicious passed hors d'oeuvres and specialty cocktails in McCarter's Lockwood Lobby before heading into the esteemed Matthews Theatre for spirited performances and a live auction.

The program will open with a stunning défilé featuring 80 Princeton Ballet School students, followed by the Company premiere of Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux choreographed by George Balanchine, as well as excerpts from work by Charles Askegard, Samantha Dunster (ARB's Director of Artistic Operations), Lar Lubovitch, Stephanie Martinez, Ethan Stiefel (ARB's Nora C. Orphanides Artist in Residence), and some surprise performances.

“Funds raised from this signature event will support our nonprofit organization's artistic, educational, and outreach programs, such as in-school residencies, Dance for Parkinson's classes, and so much more,” says Julie Diana Hench, Executive Director. “Students at Princeton Ballet School benefit from live musical accompaniment and world-class training, plus performance opportunities at major venues such as McCarter Theatre and the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. These kinds of opportunities would not be possible without the support of individuals and community partners who believe in the transformative power of the arts and our mission-driven work.”

After the performance and auction, guests may return to McCarter's lobbies to enjoy decadent dinner selections catered by IQuisine of Rocky Hill, live music, and dancing. Various tiers of ticketing and sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, please visit arballet.org/event/gala/.

In addition, American Repertory Ballet | Princeton Ballet School will be simultaneously hosting a Junior Gala at McCarter Theatre for PBS students levels 3 and up. Mirroring the primary event, Junior Gala tickets include the performance, food by B Bistro, dancing, festivities, and a chance to win prizes! The event is also open to friends of Princeton Ballet School students. Attendees under the age of 15 must have a parent or guardian in attendance at the main Gala.

