Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Announces HABIT FORMED: Season Preview

Performances are on June 10, 2023 at NYU Studios, 11 Second Avenue, NYC at 6pm & 7:30pm.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces a preview of their developing work Habit Formed as part of its 23rd Annual Performance Season on June 10, 2023 at NYU Studios, 11 Second Avenue, NYC at 6pm & 7:30pm. The 7:30pm performance will be followed by a reception. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit amandaselwyndance.org/habit-formed-season-preview.

Habit Formed explores how habits are created and broken in our lives. These habits can manifest strength, ease, and freedom, and also create limits, boundaries, and affliction. Repeated group motifs and mounting physical structures (cages, boulders, netting) will embody the ways in which we, as humans, are habit forming creatures. Through Selwyn's playful, athletic, and sensuous movement vocabulary, the habits will be unpacked. The ultimate journey of the work will tell a story of discernment, unpacking how we can be empowered by our habits and not impaired by them.

The performance will include Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's company of 11 dancers, costume and scenic design by Anna-Alisa Belous, lighting design by Dan Ozminkowski, and sound design by Joel Wilhelmi.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.




