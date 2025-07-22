Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio to Present 2nd Annual Golf Outing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio will present their second annual Golf Outing, scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025 at Forest Hill Field Club in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Enjoy a day of golf, refreshments, and good company in support of the inspiring dance education Notes in Motion is bringing to young people throughout NYC public schools. Evening presentation will include student performances from school partners from the Bronx and Queens with special performances from Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre on the course throughout the day.

Set to be honored at the event is Carolina Ramos, the Regional General Manager at Rockhill Management. The event committee includes Andrea Barragan, Kevin DePicciotto, Sandy Forbes, and Hugo Ramirez.

The Board of Directors is made up of Sandy Forbes, chair; Marie Etienne, secretary; Regina Morgan Belle, Kim Guzzo, Patricia Hallstein, Christian Robinson, Amanda Selwyn, and Shircara Stewart.

SCHEDULE

11:30 a.m. - Registration/Brunch

12:45 p.m. - Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performance at Shot Gun

1 p.m. - Tee Time

6 p.m. - Cocktail Hour

6:45 p.m. - Dinner, Auction, Student Performances, and more!

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion presents dynamic dance theatre productions that activate emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators. In the last three years, our dance education programs have grown from 87 programs and 45 school partners per year to 163 programs and 75 school partners. This year, Notes in Motion brought dance to 21,000 students and delivered 4,400 program sessions throughout NYC. Programs directly benefit underserved communities who have historically faced a lack of arts education.