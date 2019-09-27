ABT's National Training Curriculum Presents 'Raising The Barre: The Cuban Method' Workshop

American Ballet Theatre's National Training Curriculum will conduct a two-day workshop focusing on the Cuban methodology of ballet training on Saturday and Sunday, October 19 and 20 from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM at ABT's 890 Broadway studios in New York City. The workshop is open to dance teachers of all levels. Intermediate/advanced-level students (ages 13-18) are welcome to enroll with their teachers.

This interactive weekend workshop will explore the roots of the Cuban methodology of ballet training and the intertwined history of the Cuban heritage with American Ballet Theatre. The unique Cuban style is a specific curriculum created on formations and progressions, which combines European, American and Afro-Cuban traditions.

Hosted by Cynthia Harvey, Artistic Director of ABT's National Training Curriculum and the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, the two-day workshop will feature technique and pas de deux classes for teachers and students, as well as a history lecture, film showing and panel discussions on the Cuban method. Guest faculty for the workshop include renowned teacher and coach Laura Alonso, dance historian Allison Eggers and former principal dancers of the National Ballet of Cuba, Rodolfo Castellanos Cardoso and Caridad Martinez.

ABT's National Training Curriculum is a program for the development and training of young students that embraces sound ballet principles and incorporates elements of the French, Italian and Russian schools of training. Under the direction of Cynthia Harvey, the Curriculum aims to assist beginner through advanced teachers in training dance students to use their bodies correctly, with a focus on kinetics and coordination, as well as anatomy and proper body alignment. The National Training Curriculum strives to provide dance students with a rich knowledge of classical ballet technique and the ability to adapt to all styles and techniques of dance.

The National Training Curriculum's "Raising the Barre" series provides in-depth explorations of unique aspects of ballet technique and diverse methods of training. Weekend workshops are held at ABT studios in New York twice yearly. Tuition for "Raising the Barre: The Cuban Method" ranges from $150 for students to $350 for teachers. For more information or to register, please contact curriculum@abt.org or visit support.abt.org/training/raising-the-barre-workshop.





