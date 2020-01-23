ABT Will Perform 80 Hours of Service in Honor of 80th Anniversary

As American Ballet Theatre celebrates the 80th Anniversary of its founding in January of 1940, Company dancers and staff joined together to contribute 80 hours of service to the New York Cares Coat Drive, giving back to the city that has been home and headquarters to America's National Ballet Company® for eight decades.

New York Cares meets pressing community needs by mobilizing caring New Yorkers in volunteer service. American Ballet Theatre's 80 hours of service for New York Cares Coat Drive took place over two weeks this month at the midtown Coat Drive warehouse. ABT Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie and Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett joined dancers Isabella Boylston, Leah Baylin, Jacob Clerico, Claire Davison, Erica Lall, Virginia Lensi, Joseph Markey, João Menegussi, Rachel Richardson, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, James Whiteside, Katherine Williams and dozens of ABT administrative staff members to sort and bundle 3,630 coats. "It was wonderful to participate in a community so focused on the task of helping others," said McKenzie. "It's all the more meaningful that we could kick off our anniversary celebration with these 80 hours of service."

ABT's participation in the New York Cares Coat Drive was organized by ABT Chief Administrative Officer Kimberly Shariff in conjunction with the New York Cares team. New York Cares is the largest volunteer network in the city. Last year, 52,408 New Yorkers made the city a better place by volunteering in New York Cares programs at 880 nonprofits and schools - improving education, meeting immediate needs, and revitalizing public spaces. For more information, visit newyorkcares.org.





