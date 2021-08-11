World-Renowned Piano Virtuoso Orli Shaham To Perform In VSO First Hybrid Gala

Following one of the most dramatic, artistically ambitious and critically acclaimed seasons in its history, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will kick-off its 43rd season with the highly anticipated hybrid Gala.

VSO Music Director, Maestro Salvador Brotons and the Orchestra's Board of Directors will welcome in-person guests at the beautiful Discovery Ballroom of the Hilton Hotel in historic downtown Vancouver, Washington. The entire event will also be live-streamed on the VSO website.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Orli Shaham will return by popular demand as the Gala's Guest of Honor. Shaham will team up with VSO concertmaster and principal players in live performances of music by Mozart, Dvorak, Chopin and others.

Gala festivities will begin at 12:00pm PDT with a virtual music celebration featuring past performances from the VSO archive. During this free event, available on the VSO website, guests will be able to bid on auction items, donate, and support the VSO while enjoying some of Orchestra's best performances of all time.

The 2021 auction features five, once-in-a-lifetime VIP experiences which includes tickets and VIP backstage access to the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Seattle Symphony and amazing trips to New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Barcelona, and Hawaii. All proceeds raised at the Gala will support the VSO's artistic programming and will help advance the Symphony's educational outreach initiatives.

Tickets are available now at vancouversymphony.org/gala-2021/ or by calling the VSO office at 360-735-7278.