What's Streaming: Classical - Week Of January 25–31

See what classical events are streaming the week Of January 25-31:

Monday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET (subsequently available on demand)

Jonathan Biss and Stephen Fry discuss anxiety and the arts-

the central theme of Mr. Biss's new Audible Original, Unquiet

In connection with his new, best-selling Audible Original, Unquiet: My Life with Beethoven, pianist and author Jonathan Biss is joined by English actor, comedian, and writer Stephen Fry for a virtual conversation about the recent memoir's underlying theme-mental health in the context of life as an artist. In Unquiet, Mr. Biss examines the interplay between his lifelong passion for the music of Beethoven and his own personal struggles with anxiety. He and Mr. Fry will engage in a dialogue about their personal experiences as entertainers and the extent to which having mental health issues might have contributed to-and been exacerbated by-their decisions to become performers. Learn more here.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS / WATCH: 92Y.org

Wednesday, January 27 at 1:00 p.m. PT

"Recovered Voices" webinar with James Conlon

on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Consulate Generals of Israel and Germany in Los Angeles present a webinar, "Recovered Voices," led by LA Opera Music Director James Conlon. Through discussion, musical excerpts, and visuals, he will focus on the Nazi regime's suppression of music by Jewish composers. He has championed this historically marginalized repertoire for more than 25 years, not only through recordings and performances around the world, but also through public scholarship via guest lectures, the Conlon-founded OREL Foundation, and the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices at LA's Colburn School. The webinar will begin with opening remarks from Dr. Hillel Newman, Consul General of Israel, and Stefan Schneider, Consul General of Germany.

WHERE TO REGISTER / WATCH: Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles' Facebook

Thursday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET (available through Jan. 31)

Wu Man's "Playing at the Borderlines," presented by BroadBand

Pipa virtuoso Wu Man will be featured on opening night of Latitudes, a virtual performance series presented by BroadBand. The program will explore an array of past collaborations and include a new piece with poet, songwriter, and speaker Regie Gibson. The event will be followed by a live Q&A.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS / WATCH: BroadBandCollab.com

Friday, January 29 at 8:00 p.m. CT

Minnesota Orchestra performs works by J.S. Bach, Dvořák, and Philip Herbert

Recently on Minnesota Orchestra's virtual concert series:

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges's Symphony No. 1

Next in the Minnesota Orchestra's series of live Friday night concerts presented with Twin Cities PBS (TPT) and Classical MPR, the orchestra continues to reckon with racial injustice in their community with a performance of Philip Herbert's Elegy: In Memoriam-Stephen Lawrence, which remembers a life tragically lost to racial violence in 1993. The orchestra's musicians also perform Bach's Concerto in C minor for Oboe, Violin, and String Orchestra and Dvořák's Serenade for Wind Instruments. Learn more here. These hour-long concerts, which were conceived in response to the pandemic, feature ensembles of up to 25 orchestra musicians performing programs created for at-home viewing instead of an in-person audience.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN:

TV: Twin Cities PBS's MN Channel (TPT 2.2)

Radio: Classical MPR, including via 99.5 FM in the Twin Cities and online at classicalmpr.org;

Online: Livestream via minnesotaorchestra.org and social media; performances subsequently will be available for free on-demand access via minnesotaorchestra.org

Saturday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (available for 7 days)

Sunday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m. ET (available for 7 days)

Shai Wosner's Schubertiade: Parts I & II, presented by

People's Symphony Concerts

Pianist Shai Wosner, "a Schubertian of unfaltering authority and character" (Gramophone), takes the tradition of the Schubertiade online, curating a four-concert virtual chamber music series that launches with Parts I and II presented by Peoples' Symphony Concerts the weekend of Schubert's birthday. A co-production of Bard College, where Mr. Wosner is on faculty, and Peoples' Symphony Concerts, where he is Resident Artist, these virtual programs pair the music of Schubert with works by composers of the 20th and 21st centuries, linking them through common threads of mood and theme that cast each in a new light. Learn more about each program here.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS / WATCH:

Sunday, January 31 at 10:15 a.m. ET

SongFest presents panel discussion "On the Importance of Song" with

James Conlon, Graham Johnson, Jake Heggie, Margo Garrett, and Javier Arrebola

Clockwise from top left: James Conlon, Graham Johnson,

Javier Arrebola, Jake Heggie, and Margo Garrett

"SongFest is terribly important in that the art song is an endangered species... not the songs themselves, not ongoing composition, but in terms of the audience who is attracted to it and will come to song recitals. I find this a tragedy... SongFest is exactly the type of endeavor that needs to take hold in many places." -James Conlon

On Schubert's birthday, James Conlon joins a panel discussion, "On the Importance of Song," with pianist and lieder accompanist Graham Johnson, opera composer Jake Heggie, collaborative pianist Margo Garrett, and pianist and vocal coach Javier Arrebola. The discussion kicks off a 12-hour musical event, "Songs of Unity & Hope," that explores the art of song in more than 25 languages and from more than 60 countries around the world, all while celebrating SongFest's 25th anniversary.

WHERE TO WATCH: SongFest.us/SF25 and SongFest's Facebook