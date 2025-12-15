Calgary Philharmonic Returns To High Performance Rodeo With Two Concert Productions

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Calgary Philharmonic will once again partner with One Yellow Rabbit to present two concert productions as part of the 40th annual High Performance Rodeo.

The concerts, IT TAKES TWO: A SYMPHONIC COLLABORATION and VIVEK SHRAYA: ONE NIGHT ONLY, will be presented at Jack Singer Concert Hall as part of the festival’s programming.

IT TAKES TWO: A SYMPHONIC COLLABORATION

MacLachlan/Ridge Emerging Artist Luka Coetzee will appear as soloist with the Calgary Philharmonic in Sergei Prokofiev’s Sinfonia concertante. Raised in Calgary and now based in Germany, Coetzee has performed internationally and was named to CBC’s 30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30.

The program will also feature side-by-side performances with the Calgary Youth Orchestra in works including Valerie Coleman’s Umoja: Anthem of Unity, Alberto Ginastera’s Four Dances from Estancia, and George Gershwin’s An American in Paris. Guest conductor Fawzi Haimor will lead the performances, marking his debut with the Calgary Philharmonic.

VIVEK SHRAYA: ONE NIGHT ONLY

Multidisciplinary artist Vivek Shraya will make her orchestral debut with the Calgary Philharmonic in a new concert production celebrating ten years of being trans. Joined by the Orchestra and Resident Conductor Juliane Gallant, Shraya will revisit music from her Polaris Prize–nominated album Part-Time Woman alongside readings from her published works.

The program will also include orchestral arrangements of songs by female pop artists that influenced Shraya’s sense of identity and girlhood, including music associated with Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, and TLC.

FORTY YEARS OF HIGH PERFORMANCE RODEO

High Performance Rodeo marks its 40th anniversary this season, continuing its legacy as a curated festival spotlighting experimental and boundary-pushing performance work. Produced by One Yellow Rabbit, the festival has been a fixture of Calgary’s cultural landscape since 1987 and will present more than 30 productions across multiple venues.

The Calgary Philharmonic’s participation is part of its broader commitment to collaboration across artistic disciplines and community engagement.