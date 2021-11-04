Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wet Ink to Present Two AIR Concerts Featuring New Works By Artists-in-Residence

pixeltracker

Concerts will be open to limited in-person attendance and will be livestreamed.

Nov. 4, 2021  
Wet Ink to Present Two AIR Concerts Featuring New Works By Artists-in-Residence

On Wednesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30pm, Wet Ink Ensemble will present two evenings of new music as part of the ensemble's AIR Concerts at Scholes Street Studio in Brooklyn.

The concerts feature new collaborations with 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence bassist Nick Dunston and bassoonist Katherine Young, and a program including a new work for the Wet Ink band by violinist and Wet Ink Executive Director Josh Modney, plus a new iteration of Performance Practice, an evolving set of music developed collaboratively by members of Wet Ink. The concerts will be open to limited in-person attendance and will be livestreamed.

Wet Ink's inaugural Artist-in-Residence program provides an open platform for two composer-performers who are invited to create new work for/with Wet Ink, perform with the ensemble, present their own solo projects and bands, and work with Wet Ink's open, collaborative model in any way that they find meaningful.

Concert Information


AIR Concert 01: Katherine Young
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30pm
Scholes Street Studio | 375 Lorimer St | Brooklyn, NY
Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students
Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wet-ink-air-concerts-01-katherine-young-tickets-204726852527

AIR Concert 02: Nick Dunston
Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30pm
Scholes Street Studio | 375 Lorimer St | Brooklyn, NY
Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students
Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wet-ink-air-concerts-02-nick-dunston-tickets-204731977857

New collaborations with KATHERINE YOUNG and NICK DUNSTON, plus a new work by JOSH MODNEY and a new iteration of Performance Practice by WET INK

Nick Dunston, bass
Katherine Young, bassoon
Wet Ink Ensemble:
Erin Lesser, flutes
Alex Mincek, tenor saxophone
Eric Wubbels, piano
Ian Antonio, percussion
Josh Modney, violin
Mariel Roberts, cello
Sam Pluta, electronics


Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE PROM!
  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Squonk To Perform At Free Outdoor Festival In Columbia