Wet Ink to Present Two AIR Concerts Featuring New Works By Artists-in-Residence

On Wednesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30pm, Wet Ink Ensemble will present two evenings of new music as part of the ensemble's AIR Concerts at Scholes Street Studio in Brooklyn.

The concerts feature new collaborations with 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence bassist Nick Dunston and bassoonist Katherine Young, and a program including a new work for the Wet Ink band by violinist and Wet Ink Executive Director Josh Modney, plus a new iteration of Performance Practice, an evolving set of music developed collaboratively by members of Wet Ink. The concerts will be open to limited in-person attendance and will be livestreamed.

Wet Ink's inaugural Artist-in-Residence program provides an open platform for two composer-performers who are invited to create new work for/with Wet Ink, perform with the ensemble, present their own solo projects and bands, and work with Wet Ink's open, collaborative model in any way that they find meaningful.

Concert Information



AIR Concert 01: Katherine Young

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30pm

Scholes Street Studio | 375 Lorimer St | Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students

Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wet-ink-air-concerts-01-katherine-young-tickets-204726852527

AIR Concert 02: Nick Dunston

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30pm

Scholes Street Studio | 375 Lorimer St | Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students

Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wet-ink-air-concerts-02-nick-dunston-tickets-204731977857

New collaborations with KATHERINE YOUNG and NICK DUNSTON, plus a new work by JOSH MODNEY and a new iteration of Performance Practice by WET INK

Nick Dunston, bass

Katherine Young, bassoon

Wet Ink Ensemble:

Erin Lesser, flutes

Alex Mincek, tenor saxophone

Eric Wubbels, piano

Ian Antonio, percussion

Josh Modney, violin

Mariel Roberts, cello

Sam Pluta, electronics