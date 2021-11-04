Wet Ink to Present Two AIR Concerts Featuring New Works By Artists-in-Residence
Concerts will be open to limited in-person attendance and will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30pm, Wet Ink Ensemble will present two evenings of new music as part of the ensemble's AIR Concerts at Scholes Street Studio in Brooklyn.
The concerts feature new collaborations with 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence bassist Nick Dunston and bassoonist Katherine Young, and a program including a new work for the Wet Ink band by violinist and Wet Ink Executive Director Josh Modney, plus a new iteration of Performance Practice, an evolving set of music developed collaboratively by members of Wet Ink. The concerts will be open to limited in-person attendance and will be livestreamed.
Wet Ink's inaugural Artist-in-Residence program provides an open platform for two composer-performers who are invited to create new work for/with Wet Ink, perform with the ensemble, present their own solo projects and bands, and work with Wet Ink's open, collaborative model in any way that they find meaningful.
Concert Information
AIR Concert 01: Katherine Young
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30pm
Scholes Street Studio | 375 Lorimer St | Brooklyn, NY
Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students
Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wet-ink-air-concerts-01-katherine-young-tickets-204726852527
AIR Concert 02: Nick Dunston
Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30pm
Scholes Street Studio | 375 Lorimer St | Brooklyn, NY
Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students
Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wet-ink-air-concerts-02-nick-dunston-tickets-204731977857
New collaborations with KATHERINE YOUNG and NICK DUNSTON, plus a new work by JOSH MODNEY and a new iteration of Performance Practice by WET INK
Nick Dunston, bass
Katherine Young, bassoon
Wet Ink Ensemble:
Erin Lesser, flutes
Alex Mincek, tenor saxophone
Eric Wubbels, piano
Ian Antonio, percussion
Josh Modney, violin
Mariel Roberts, cello
Sam Pluta, electronics