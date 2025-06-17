Weijun Chen: Bridging Cinematic Magic and Classical Mastery in Music Composition

Written by Tom White

Weijun Chen, a composer who blends the worlds of classical music with contemporary cinematic soundscapes. Chen was born and raised in Shanghai during the transformative era of the 1990s. His musical foundations were uniquely shaped by classical western music and the pop culture of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Chen began his musical journey with classical piano lessons at his age of six years old. He has dreamed of creating and performing music since his childhood. Chen said: "I had no notion what a composer was, but I dreamed to become the person who put those notes on the page in front of me." This early passion blossomed when he met his first composition teacher, who guided him through the basics of melodic writing.

Chen made a major decision at thirteen due to his passion for music and enrolled in the Pre-College Division of the prestigious Shanghai Conservatory. This decisive step marked the official beginning of his career as a professional composer, a path that later brought him to the United States for a doctoral degree in music composition.

Chen’s classical training and study of contemporary concert music provided foundation in harmony, counterpoint, and musical forms. This education expanded his musical perspective, which led him to early experience with world-class chamber groups for artistic development. Being able to attend rehearsals and hear works performed live regularly prove to be invaluable during his formative years.

Chen’s music has reached global stages through performances by top ensembles, including Arditti Quartet, Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra, Ensemble Dal Niente, Ensemble Linea, Mivos Quartet, Momenta Quartet, New York New Music Ensemble, Slee Sinfonietta, Spektral Quartet, Talea Ensemble, and The Rhythm Method. His compositions have been selected for Aspen Music Festival, MATA Festival, Society of Composers National Conference, Mise-En Festival, and Red Note New Music Festival, among others.

He received the Jacob Druckman Prize, the American Prize in Composition, the I-Creation/Mivos Composition Prize for Chinese Composers, and recognition in the Frank Robert Abell Young Composer Competition.

Chen’s transition from the concert hall to the film and game industry was natural in his view. A lifelong film enthusiast, Chen was inspired by cinematic music’s ability to evoke emotions that influenced his concert compositions to create rich emotional landscapes without visuals.

His media compositions have amplified his international profile, as he contributed music to prominent Chinese films, such as the horror thriller "Two Girls," the blockbuster "My Country, My Parents" with a stunning box office return of $221M+, and the animated phenomenon "Ne Zha 2," which became the highest-grossing animated film in cinematic history with gross value of $1.8B+ (as of May 2025).

Working closely with award-winning composer Wan Pin Chu on "Ne Zha 2," Chen incorporated Mongolian throat singing and other non-traditional sounds in the score. Bold, epic, and wildly imaginative, the music of “Ne Zha 2” undoubtedly contributed to the film’s overwhelming success.

In addition to film scores, Chen is one of the most sought-after composers in the video game industry. Chen contributed music to Honor of Kings and Wuthering Waves (internationally recognized franchises). Honor of Kings, released in 2015, is the highest-grossing mobile game of all time. As of December 2024, Honor of Kings had amassed over $18B in lifetime revenue.

Wuthering Waves, released in 2024, has quickly risen to the top of the monthly gaming revenue chart worldwide (surpassing $250 million in gross mobile revenue in a little over nine months). Chen’s music, tailored for every beloved character in the game, has contributed significantly to the game’s rising popularity.

Earlier in his career, Chen faced various challenges, as his primary struggle was breaking into the industry, but his resilience and openness led him to influential mentors whose guidance shaped his career trajectory profoundly. Today, his challenges revolve around balancing intense workloads and managing industry pressures because being a composer is not always glamorous.

It involves extended hours in isolation, tight deadlines, endless revisions, and creative differences. He emphasizes the importance of managing mental health, maintaining work-life balance, and learning to accept constructive feedback.

Chen’s advice to young composers is direct and practical: "Just do it." He stresses the importance of real-world experience over theoretical preparation to encourage aspiring musicians to learn actively through practice. This pragmatic approach reflects his personal journey, which is marked by continual growth through active engagement with projects.

Chen expresses a strong desire to expand his creative horizons by scoring more feature films and video games in continuous collaboration with talented directors and designers. Additionally, Chen seeks to return more frequently to concert stages by integrating insights from his cinematic and gaming experiences into innovative live performances. Moreover, Chen is committed to mentoring future generations with a focus on gratitude toward those who supported him.

Weijun Chen’s journey is not merely a story of professional triumph. But it encapsulates the essence of artistic evolution that reflects how passion, persistence, and openness to new experiences can forge remarkable careers. For listeners and creators, Chen invites an exploration of his diverse body of work, readily accessible through his official website, to offer inspiration and insight into the versatile world of music composition.

You can discover more about Weijun Chen and his compelling musical journey by visiting www.weijunchen.com.

Photo credit: Weijun Chen