Vivaldi's FOUR SEASON and More Set for Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has revealed its 2025/26 season, the first under the artistic leadership of newly appointed Canadian Music Director, Jean-Marie Zeitouni. The ESO invites audiences on an unforgettable musical journey featuring world-class soloists, inspiring premieres, and cherished orchestral masterworks.

"I am thrilled to step into this new role with the ESO, an orchestra with such a vibrant artistic spirit and deep connection to its community," says Zeitouni. "This season is all about celebrating the musicianship of the ESO and bringing audiences fresh and powerful musical experiences. From timeless classics to exciting contemporary works, I can't wait to share these concerts with Edmonton."

Zeitouni's tenure officially begins with the season-opening concert, Zeitouni Conducts Dvořák & Prokofiev (Sept 27 & 28, 2025), featuring Edmonton-born violinist Jacques Forestier performing Dvořák's Violin Concerto. The program also includes Prokofiev's stirring Symphony No. 5 and the ESO premiere of Avé, a new work by celebrated Canadian composer John Estacio.

The 2025/26 season promises something for every music lover. Highlights include Bravi! Opera's Greatest Hits (Oct 9 & 11), a thrilling evening of beloved opera selections in collaboration with Edmonton Opera, and Bruckner, Wagner & Organ (Oct 24 & 25), featuring the grandeur of Bruckner's Symphony No. 4 and a rare performance of Jacques Hétu's Organ Concerto. Audiences can also look forward to Mozart & Stravinsky: Tradition to Innovation (Nov 27 & 29), showcasing pianist Christian Blackshaw in his ESO debut, and Carmina Burana (May 22-24, 2026), one of the most electrifying choral-orchestral works ever written.

The Robbins Pops Series returns with a vibrant lineup of concerts celebrating the best of popular music. From The Legends of Country (Oct 3 & 4, 2025), a tribute to country greats like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Shania Twain, to The Billy Joel Songbook (Jan 30 & 31, 2026), featuring Tony DeSare performing the beloved hits of the piano man himself. Other highlights include Pop Icons: From Prince to Whitney (Nov 7 & 8, 2025), The 3 Broadway Divas (Mar 13 & 14, 2026), and Galactic Blockbusters: Symphony in Space (Apr 17 & 18, 2026), an interstellar musical journey through film and television's most iconic space scores.

Christmas at the Winspear, presented by The Robbins Foundation, promises beloved favourites including Handel's Messiah and A Very Merry Pops, ensuring a festive season for all. The Symphony for Kids series, presented by Imperial Oil, continues to offer engaging and educational experiences for young audiences and families.

The ESO continues its Pairings series, offering unique concert experiences that blend music with curated beverage tastings. Paganini & Pinot (Nov 14) features virtuoso violinist Kerson Leong performing Paganini's dazzling Violin Concerto No. 1, while Beethoven & Beer (Mar 20, 2026) pairs the composer's Pastoral Symphony with Saint-Saëns' lyrical Cello Concerto No. 1.

New music and Canadian talent remain a priority throughout the season, with ESO premieres of works by Camille Pépin, Jocelyn Morlock, Vivian Fung, and Julien Bilodeau. Acclaimed guest artists, including Benjamin Grosvenor, Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, and Jean-Guihen Queyras, will bring their artistry to the Winspear stage, alongside a season filled with exhilarating symphonic masterworks

"This season embodies the ESO's commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement," says Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov, President & CEO of the Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. "With Jean-Marie Zeitouni at the helm, we look forward to an inspiring and unforgettable musical journey. We can't wait to welcome audiences to the Winspear for this extraordinary season."

Subscriptions for the 2025/26 season are now available, with single tickets available on July 28, 2025. Full 2024/25 season details and subscription options at winspearcentre.com

Season features include:

The Legends of Country | October 3-4, 2025

Peter and The Wolf | November 2, 2025

Handel's Messiah| December 12-13, 2025

The Billy Joel Songbook | January 30-31, 2026

Vivaldi's Four Seasons | February 5-6, 2026

Carmina Burana | May 22-24, 2026

Comments