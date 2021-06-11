Violinist Francisco Salazar And Pianist Max Lifchitz Will Perform Virtual 'Hommages' Next Week

Violinist Francisco Salazar and pianist Max Lifchitz welcome the arrival of summer performing works that reimagine music from the past.

The program will introduce compositions inspired by the music of Bach, Bartok, Beethoven, Crumb, Debussy, Elgar, Messiaen and Schumann.

Included will be recent works from Ofer Ben-Amots, John Bilotta, Allan Crossman, Max Lifchitz, David Osbon, and William Toutant.

Sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc., the event will take place on Monday afternoon June 14.

It will start at 4 PM (EST) and end around 5:30 PM.

It will be streamed live through the National Opera Center YouTube channel @

Venezuelan-American violinist Francisco Salazar made his solo debut with orchestra at age 8 and toured the world with the legendary Simon Bolivar Orchestra which he joined at age 14. He perfected his craft at The Juilliard School, where he obtained his BM and MM degrees. He has had the honor of performing for two presidents of Venezuela; the Crown Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg; and the consuls of Venezuela and India in New York. A long-time member of the New Jersey Symphony, he frequently appears as concertmaster with the Harrisburg Symphony in Pennsylvania and has worked under notable conductors including Pierre Boulez, Kurt Mazur, Seiji Ozawa and Stanislav Skrowaczewski.

Pianist Max Lifchitz was awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music held in Holland. He has appeared on concert stages throughout Latin America, Europe and the United States and has recorded over 60 compact disc albums. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while The New York Times praised Mr. Lifchitz for his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." The American Record Guide referred to him as "...one of America's finest exponents of contemporary piano music."Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the generosity of numerous individual donors.