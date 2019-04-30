Valley Of The Moon Music Festival Performs Concert On May 19

Next month, musicians from Valley of the Moon Music Festival will offer a special preview performance of their fifth anniversary season celebrating Europe's powerful 19th century salonnières, women of power and influence who shaped the musical culture of their day. Hosted by the Madrone Estate at Valley of the Moon Winery in Glen Ellen, the concert on Sunday, May 19 highlights the relationship between Tchaikovsky and his eccentric patron Nadezhda von Meck. Tickets at $40 are now on sale at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.tix.com.

Next month's event will feature six musicians in a performance of Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence, composed during the composer's stay at von Meck's villa in the Tuscan capital. Playing on historic instruments, the musicians include Owen Dalby and Francisco Fullana, violins; Cynthia Black and Tiffany Richardson, violas; and Frédéric Rosselet and Tanya Tomkins, cellos.

Joining the event will be best-selling author and Sonoma resident Lynne Lancaster reading from the vast collection of letters that Tchaikovsky and von Meck exchanged over thirteen years. "Theirs was a deeply emotional and intellectual friendship-expressed entirely through letters because Nadezhda forbade their meeting in person," said Lancaster. "Nadezhda's financial generosity and whole-hearted support of Tchaikovsky's musical vision resulted in the body of work that is so revered today."

Attendees of the May 19 event will also be treated to a banquet of wines and small bites in the intimate tasting room of Madrone Estate's Valley of the Moon Winery.

Following the first concert on the Festival's main stage at the Hanna Center in Sonoma, the Madrone Estate will host the Festival again for two musical Salon dinners on Sunday, July 14 and 21.

Additional winery partners this season include Bar None's Canyon, Buena Vista Winery, Idell Family Vineyards, Kivelstadt Cellars and Laurel Glen Vineyard. Festival goers are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while mingling with artists on the Hanna Center patio at the conclusion of each concert.

For the complete program of the Festival's main stage season at the Hanna Center, July 14 - 28, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org/2019-summer-festival.

The mission of the Valley of the Moon Music Festival is to bring the unique sound of Classical and Romantic chamber music on period instruments to audiences in Sonoma and beyond, and to expand the horizons of up-and-coming chamber musicians through its Apprenticeship Program. Each July in the town of Sonoma, an international roster of experts in period performance joins forces with emerging musicians to bring familiar repertoire into a brilliant new light. Valley of the Moon Music Festival was founded by cellist Tanya Tomkins and fortepianist Eric Zivian.





