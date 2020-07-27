Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Paul Cigan, Charlie Nilles and Luisa Brown-Hernandez Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE

Article Pixel Jul. 27, 2020  

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's performance features NSO Clarinetist Paul Cigan, NSO Bassist Charlie Nilles and NSO Youth Fellowship Bassist Luisa Brown-Hernandez. Featuring works by Gould, Koussevitzkty, Piazzolla and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.

VIDEO: Paul Cigan, Charlie Nilles and Luisa Brown-Hernandez Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


