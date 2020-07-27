VIDEO: Paul Cigan, Charlie Nilles and Luisa Brown-Hernandez Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's performance features NSO Clarinetist Paul Cigan, NSO Bassist Charlie Nilles and NSO Youth Fellowship Bassist Luisa Brown-Hernandez. Featuring works by Gould, Koussevitzkty, Piazzolla and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.

Check out the video below!

