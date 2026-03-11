American Classical Orchestra to Perform GENIUS at Carnegie Hall & Irvington Theater

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Founder and Artistic Director Thomas Crawford and the American Classical Orchestra, New York City's leading period instrument orchestra, will present Genius, a chamber music concert at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 pm. The evening offers a performance of Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C Major, D. 956, widely acknowledged as a cornerstone of the chamber music repertoire. The program will be repeated at the Irvington Theater on Friday, April 10, at 7:30 pm.

The program will be performed by members of the American Classical Orchestra, including violinists Krista Bennion Feeney, and Laura Lutzke, a Caramoor International Music Festival “Rising Star”; violist David Cerutti, co-principal violist with the Orchestra of St. Luke's; and cellists Myron Lutzke, recording artist and principal cellist of the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and Loretta O'Sullivan.

Chamber Music Concert: Genius

Wednesday, April 8, at 7:30 PM, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

Friday, April 10 at 7:30 PM, Irvington Theater, 85 Main St, Irvington, NY

Members of American Classical Orchestra

Thomas Crawford, Founder and Artistic Director

Krista Bennion Feeney, Laura Lutzke, violins

David Cerutti, viola

Myron Lutzke, Loretta O'Sullivan, cellos

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major, D. 956

Artistic Director Thomas Crawford will introduce Schubert's famous String Quintet, the composer's last chamber music work, which was completed in September 1828, just two months before his death at age 31. Notable for adding a second cello instead of the usual second viola in a quintet, the work is also striking for its frequent and unexpected key changes, highlighting the genius of Schubert's unique originality. Discounted at the time of its creation, the Quintet's first public performance in 1850 was not until 22 years after his death, followed by its publication three years later. Over time, the Quintet became recognized as a masterpiece.