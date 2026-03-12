Shriver Hall Concert Series Unveils 2026-27 Lineup with Premieres and Debuts

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) — Baltimore's premier presenter of solo recitalists and chamber music ensembles — has revealed its 2026-27 and 61st concert season. The institution's mission since its founding more than 60 years ago is to enrich the Baltimore community through outstanding chamber music and recital experiences. Hundreds of world-renowned and emerging international artists have appeared on the Shriver Hall stage and at respected partner venues throughout the region, establishing SHCS's legacy of presenting prominent debuts and premieres to the Baltimore community and beyond.

The Subscription Series features performances at Shriver Hall by: Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández in his Baltimore recital debut; German pianist Igor Levit in his Baltimore debut with an all-Beethoven program; French pianist Hélène Grimaud returning to Baltimore for the first time in 10 years; the Baltimore debut of saxophonist Steven Banks with the Verona Quartet in Christopher Theofanidis's Visions of the Hereafter (after Hieronymus Bosch); violinist Midori in recital with pianist Özgür Aydin for the U.S. premiere of a new work by Thierry Escaich; the Baltimore debut of Trio Afiori featuring clarinetist Anthony McGill, mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron, and pianist Gloria Chen in new works by Valerie Coleman, Gabriel Kahane, and Kian Ravaei; the Canadian chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy together with Israeli mandolin player Avi Avital in his SHCS debut; and the Calidore String Quartet in the U.S. premiere of a new work by Anna Clyne. Subscriptions are available now, and single tickets will go on sale in August.

SHCS's free Discovery Series, which spotlights emerging artists on the classical music scene, features the Baltimore debut performances of the OAK Trio and theTerra String Quartet, plus a recital by the winner of the 2026 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition, pianist Yi-Chen Feng. Reservations will be available in August.

On Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 5:30 p.m., SHCS opens its 61st season with Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández. A top prizewinner at the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, he has been lauded as a “new cello genius” (Le Figaro), while the Los Angeles Times raved, “Pop-idol magnetism, superb technique, and exhilarating musicality reveal a sure star in the making…a cello phenomenon.” Ferrández debuts with a program of suites for solo cello by Gaspar Cassadó and Benjamin Britten, together with two radiant masterworks by J.S. Bach.

Igor Levit makes his long-awaited Baltimore debut with an all-Beethoven program featuring the “Tempest” sonata's dramatic intensity and the “Waldstein”'s heroic brilliance on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. Levit has become “one of the essential artists of his generation” (The New York Times), renowned for his extraordinary technique and musicianship. The German pianist is also known as a politically engaged, cultural omnivore with life-affirming artistry who has cited Thelonious Monk and hip-hop among his influences.

Returning to Baltimore for the first time in a decade, the French pianist Hélène Grimaud performs the final sonatas of Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. She is known for performances that are “bold, daring, beautiful, and intelligent” (Forbes), approaching repertoire with a rare artistic freedom, creating “highly personal explorations that can stand out among dozens of rival performances” (The New Yorker).

The Verona Quartet makes its SHCS debut on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. Acclaimed as an “outstanding ensemble” (The New York Times) with a “big, vibrant sound” (San Diego Union), the Quartet has soared to prominence in recent years with prizes and performances across four continents. The sensational saxophonist Steven Banks, “the saxophone's best friend, fiercest advocate, and primary virtuoso in the classical realm” (The Washington Post), joins the group to explore the expressive vitality of works by Christopher Theofanidis and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The Verona Quartet separately performs Antonín Dvořák's String Quartet No. 14.

Grammy-winning violinist and international superstar Midori returns to Shriver Hall on Sunday, February 7, 2027 at 5:30 p.m. Hailed for the “simply magical” (Houston Chronicle) quality of her playing, she is a visionary artist, activist, and educator whose career has transcended traditional boundaries. She returns to our stage with frequent collaborator pianist Özgür Aydin for a solo recital that includes the U.S. premiere of a new work by French composer Thierry Escaich, co-commissioned by SHCS.

The boundary-defying Trio Afiori makes their Baltimore debut on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 5:30 p.m. The group brings together three of today's most dynamic artists: clarinetist Anthony McGill, recipient of the Avery Fisher Prize, Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron, and pianist Gloria Chien, recipient of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Award for Extraordinary Service. These powerhouse performers unite for a vivid exploration of storytelling and cultural heritage. Their program juxtaposes lyrical works of today, including the Baltimore premieres of Kian Ravaei's Gulistan and Valerie Coleman's Angels – inspired by President Lincoln's first inaugural address – alongside two cherished works by Johannes Brahms.

Chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy returns to Shriver Hall on Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 5:30 p.m. The lauded Québécois ensemble is joined by the Grammy-nominated mandolinist and Deutsche Grammophon recording artist Avi Avital – described by The New York Times as “nothing short of electric” – in his Shriver Hall Concert Series debut for a program of Baroque concertos.

On Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 5:30 p.m. the Calidore String Quartet returns to Shriver Hall for an exploration of musical connections across the centuries. The program combines Beethoven's magnificent and monumental Grosse Fuge with works by Joseph Haydn, Caroline Shaw, and the U.S. premiere of a new work by American composer Anna Clyne, co-commissioned by SHCS. The Washington Post describes the Quartet, saying, “Four more individual musicians are unimaginable, yet these speak, breathe, think, and feel as one.”

Shriver Hall Concert Series' free Discovery Series kicks off with the Baltimore debut of the OAK Trio on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The trio brings together three brilliant soloists and rising stars into one bold new ensemble: pianist Evren Ozel, violinist Nathan Amaral (who was recently awarded the 2026 Sphinx Medal of Excellence), and cellist Leland Ko. The program seeks to explore different cultural songs and dances and their ways of capturing and affirming the spirit of their people, and the spirit that we all might have in common. This extends from the exuberance and freshness of Joseph Haydn to the sometimes primordial and sometimes playful Peruvian folk songs of Gabriela Lena Frank, to the potpourri of popular styles in a piece Paul Schoenfeld thought up in Murray's Restaurant in Minneapolis, and finally to the soulfulness and fantasy of Antonín Dvořák's beloved Slavic laments.

Continuing the Discovery Series, the fast-rising Terra String Quartet makes their Baltimore debut on Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 3:00 p.m. at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall, performing works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Claude Debussy. Winners of the 2025 Naumburg Chamber Music Competition and top prizewinners at the 2025 Bordeaux, 2025 Wigmore Hall, 2023 Melbourne, and 2023 Osaka International String Quartet competitions, the Terra String Quartet – praised for their “remarkable maturity and musicality” and “superb ensemble playing” (Hyde Park Herald, Chicago) – is a vibrant young ensemble based in New York City, composed of graduates of The Juilliard School, The New England Conservatory, Harvard University, and The Curtis Institute of Music.

Closing out the free Discovery Series is the winner of the 2026 Yale Gordon Competition, pianist Yi-Chen Feng, on Saturday, April 3, 2027 at 3:00 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art. A vivid concert pianist who is the recipient of numerous prizes from competitions, Feng has performed on Carnegie Hall's stages and been featured at prestigious festivals such as Art of the Piano, Banff Centre, Oxford Piano Festival, and Chautauqua Music Festival. Program to be announced.

Pablo Ferrández, cello (Baltimore Recital Debut)

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $40; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/ferrandez

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Cello Suite No. 3 in C major, BWV 1009

GASPAR CASSADÓ: Cello Suite

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007

BENJAMIN BRITTEN: Cello Suite No. 1, Op. 72

Igor Levit, piano (Baltimore Debut)

Sunday, November 1, 2026, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $40; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/levit

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 2, No. 1

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 17 in D minor, Op. 31, No. 2, “The Tempest”

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 25 in G major, Op. 79

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53, “Waldstein”

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Sunday, November 22, 2026, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $50; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/grimaud

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960

Verona Quartet (SHCS Debut) and Steven Banks, saxophone (Baltimore Debut)

Sunday, December 6, 2026, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $30; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/veronabanks

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Quartet in F major for Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 370 (arr. Banks)

CHRISTOPHER THEOFANIDIS: Visions of the Hereafter (after Hieronymus Bosch) for Saxophone and String Quartet

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK: String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat major, Op. 105

Midori, violin and Özgür Aydin, piano (Baltimore Debut)

Sunday, February 7, 2027, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $50; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/midori

EDVARD GRIEG: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 13

THIERRY ESCAICH: New work (U.S. Premiere, SHCS co-commission)

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Violin Sonata in E minor, K. 304

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 121

Trio Afiori (Baltimore Debut)

Anthony McGill, clarinet

Fleur Barron, mezzo-soprano (Baltimore Debut)

Gloria Chien, piano

Sunday, February 28, 2027, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $30; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/trioafiori

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Two Songs for Voice, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 91

GABRIEL KAHANE: New Work for Mezzo-Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano (Baltimore Premiere)

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Clarinet Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2

VALERIE COLEMAN: Angels for Mezzo-Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano (Baltimore Premiere)

KIAN RAVAEI: Gulistan for Mezzo-Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano (Baltimore Premiere)

Les Violons du Roy and Avi Avital, mandolin (SHCS Debut)

Sunday, March 14, 2027, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $40; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/LVRAvital

ALESSANDRO SCARLATTI: Concerto Grosso No. 3 in F major

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Lute Concerto in D major, RV 93 (arr. Avital)

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Keyboard Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052 (arr. Avital)

CHARLES AVISON: Concerto Grosso No. 5 in D minor (after A. Scarlatti)

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Mandolin Concerto in C major, RV 425

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 (arr. Avital)

Calidore String Quartet

Sunday, May 2, 2027, 5:30 p.m.

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Subscriptions from $265; Single Tickets from $30; $10 Students

Link: shriverconcerts.org/calidore

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: String Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2

CAROLINE SHAW: Entr'acte

ANNA CLYNE: New Work (U.S. premiere; SHCS co-commission)

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130, with Grosse Fuge, Op. 133

Discovery Series: OAK Trio (Baltimore Debut)

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Museum of Art | 10 Art Museum Drive | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Free, $10 suggested donation

Link: shriverconcerts.org/oaktrio

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: Piano Trio in A major, Hob. XV/18

GABRIELA LENA FRANK: Four Folk Songs for Piano Trio

PAUL SCHOENFIELD: Café Music

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK: Piano Trio in E minor, Op. 90 “Dumky”

Discovery Series: Terra String Quartet (Baltimore Debut)

Saturday, February 13, 2027, 3:00 p.m.

UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall | 1000 Hilltop Circle | Baltimore, MD 21250

Tickets: Free, $10 suggested donation

Link: shriverconcerts.org/terra

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10

TBA: New work

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: String Quartet in F major, Op. 59, No. 1 “Razumovsky”

Discovery Series: Yi-Chen Feng, piano (Winner of the 2026 Yale Gordon Competition)

Saturday, April 3, 2027, 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Museum of Art | 10 Art Museum Drive | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Free, $10 suggested donation

Link: shriverconcerts.org/feng