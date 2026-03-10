National Chamber Ensemble Will Perform 'Musical Gems of Ecuador: A Violinist’s Journey'

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Chamber Ensemble will continue its 2025–2026 concert season with a vibrant and culturally rich program, “Musical Gems of Ecuador: A Violinist’s Journey,” on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Marymount University – Ballston Center Auditorium.

This special concert highlights the musical heritage of Ecuador through the artistry of celebrated violinist Jorge Saade, widely regarded as one of Ecuador’s most distinguished performers and cultural ambassadors. Saade will guide audiences on an inspiring musical journey featuring works by Ecuadorian composers Claudio Aizaga, Corsino Durán, and Enrique Espín Yépez and others.

The program also reflects Saade’s international musical experiences, including beloved works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Fritz Kreisler, Sergei Rachmaninoff and more. A highlight will be the performance of Rachmaninov’s Elegiaque Piano Trio No.1, a storm of emotion wrapped in lush melodies and surging piano writing. Romanticism at full voltage.

For this unique collaboration, Saade will be joined by pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez, cellist Vasily Popov, and violinist and NCE Artistic Director Leonid Sushansky. Together, the ensemble will present a colorful program filled with rhythmic vitality, expressive beauty, and cross-cultural dialogue, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the classical traditions and musical spirit of Latin America.

The National Chamber Ensemble’s 2025–2026 season celebrates memorable music from across centuries and cultures, continuing its mission to present world-class chamber music performances in the Arlington community.