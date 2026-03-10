Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Unveils 2026/27 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA returns for its 2026/27 concert season with a thrilling lineup that places Vancouver, Washington firmly at the center of world-class orchestral music. Under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons, the orchestra presents a season that blends timeless masterworks, compelling contemporary compositions, and unforgettable collaborations with the Portland Symphonic Choir and internationally acclaimed soloists.

From Beethoven's radiant Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral” and Verdi's thunderous Requiem to Mahler's transcendent Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” the season offers audiences a sweeping emotional journey — one that is elevated, inspiring, and deeply human.

Each symphonic program receives two performances at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, WA with Saturday concerts at 7 p.m. PT and Sunday concerts at 3 p.m. PT. Both performances will be live streamed and air concurrently, with special live stream-exclusive video programming before the concert. For more information and full season details go to vancouversymphony.org or call the VSO office at (360) 735-7278.

Season Highlights

Opening Night: September 26–27, 2026 — Brotons Conducts Beethoven

The season launches with a program of character and contrast, beginning with Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons' own Virtus, Op. 53, a contemporary and virtuosic dialogue of moral ideals. Acclaimed pianist Yulianna Avdeeva brings lyrical fire to Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor, followed by Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral,” a radiant celebration of nature and renewal.

November 7–8, 2026 — Verdi's Requiem

Often described as “opera in disguise,” Verdi's beloved Messa da Requiem delivers overwhelming dramatic power and emotional depth. Joined by the Portland Symphonic Choir, the VSO USA presents one of the most awe-inspiring works in the choral-orchestral repertoire.

December 12–13, 2026 — Holiday Pops

Generously sponsored by the Ken and Dean Kirn Foundation, join the VSO USA for a joyful holiday program featuring Seattle Symphony's David & Amy Fulton Concertmaster, Noah Geller, under the baton of Maestro Ken Selden.

January 16–17, 2027 — Young Artist Showcase

A celebration of rising stars and musical storytelling, featuring Wayfarer by Tomàs Peire Serrate (an American Composers Orchestra commission), Tchaikovsky's passionate Francesca da Rimini, and solo performances by the gold medalists from the Paul and Loti Christensen Young Artist Competition.

February 27–28, 2027 — Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3

Internationally celebrated pianist Olga Kern takes on Rachmaninoff's iconic Piano Concerto No. 3, paired with the lush Romantic sweep of Glière's Symphony No. 2 — an evening of grandeur, intensity, and virtuosity, generously sponsored by Marty & Les Wolf.

April 10–11, 2027 — Sibelius and Saint-Saëns

The program opens with Karen LeFrak's American Promise and Prairie Dawn, followed by award-winning violinist Benjamin Beilman in Sibelius's Violin Concerto. The concert culminates in Saint-Saëns's monumental Symphony No. 3, “Organ,” a thrilling fusion of orchestral and sonic power.

Season Finale: May 22–23, 2027 — Mahler's Resurrection Symphony

The season concludes with Mahler's epic statement of life, death, and renewal. Featuring full orchestra, soloists, and the Portland Symphonic Choir, this transcendent masterpiece promises an unforgettable finale that lifts the spirit and stirs the soul.

VSO USA Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music Series

The VSO USA continues to expand its offerings with the engaging Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music Series. This season includes the audience favorite, Piano Extravaganza, and themed chamber music ensemble programs featuring VSO musicians and the return of GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint. The popular Back to the Movies series also returns, pairing live chamber music with classic silent films in four evening performances throughout the season.

Subscription Details

Season subscriptions are on sale online now at vancouversymphony.org/2026-2027-subscriptions or by calling (360) 735-7278. Purchase before April 10, 2026, to get the lowest price possible by waiving the order fee.

Symphonic Subscriptions

Back this season — three types of packages are available for the symphonic season, including 7-concert, 6-concert, and 5-concert packages.

Premium Seating Packages

7 Concerts — $364

6 Concerts — $312

5 Concerts — $261

Standard Seating Packages

7 Concerts — $280

6 Concerts — $243

5 Concerts — $202

Streaming Only Packages

7 Concerts — $95

6 Concerts — $81

5 Concerts — $68

Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music Series Subscriptions

Back this season — three types of packages are available for the Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music season, including the Full Package (7 concerts), Classic Chamber package (4 concerts), and Back to the Movies package (3 concerts).

Full Package — $150

Classic Chamber — $90

Back to the Movies — $60

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 35th season as Music Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997–2001, 2009–2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997–2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award from Clark County and the City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the United States, Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.