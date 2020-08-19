Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Members Perform Valerie Coleman's 'Umoja'

Article Pixel

This video celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

Aug. 19, 2020  

New York Philharmonic celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment, ratified 100 years ago today, by sharing three pieces composed by American women. They have released a performance of an arrangement of a selection from Valerie Coleman's "Umoja."

The composer said this about the piece: "Umoja is the Swahili word for unity. This work is through a traditional call-and-response, and the call-and-response tradition was a way of passing on history, messages, stories, whatever it may be. As a composer, I'm a storyteller, so 'Umoja' is going to take the listener on a story about unity, and I think this is a message that we need today, more than ever."

Check it out below!

VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Members Perform Valerie Coleman's 'Umoja'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You