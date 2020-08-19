VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Members Perform Valerie Coleman's 'Umoja'

This video celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

New York Philharmonic celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment, ratified 100 years ago today, by sharing three pieces composed by American women. They have released a performance of an arrangement of a selection from Valerie Coleman's "Umoja."

The composer said this about the piece: "Umoja is the Swahili word for unity. This work is through a traditional call-and-response, and the call-and-response tradition was a way of passing on history, messages, stories, whatever it may be. As a composer, I'm a storyteller, so 'Umoja' is going to take the listener on a story about unity, and I think this is a message that we need today, more than ever."

