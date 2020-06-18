VIDEO: An International Consortium Of Choral Stars Perform Jake Runestad's 'My Soul Is A Candle'

Jun. 18, 2020  

A consortium of international choral singers and excellent instrumentalist, here's a premiere of a new virtual performance: 'My Soul Is a Candle' is the fifth movement from Jake Runestad's 'The Hope of Loving.'

Performed from the homes of 20 artists from around the world Aliisa Barriere, Emily Black, Almond Bolante, Amy Broadbent, Keiran Campbell, Mark Anthony Carpio, Jonathan Cooper, Cecilia Duarte, Lidia Deeng, Elliot Encarnacion, Michele Kennedy, Enrico Lagasca*, Bianca Lopez*, Pat Page, Kitbielle Pasagui, Jose Pietri-coimbre, Erich Samalang, Eleonore Sian, Jet Torres, Clare Wheeler *solo

