The Violin Channel and Alphadyne Foundation to Launch Virtual Vanguard Concerts
Airing weekly starting February 11.
The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, announces the launch of Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players.
Nearly a year into a pandemic that has created devastation for the performing arts across the globe, The Violin Channel and Alphadyne Foundation demonstrate a commitment to the health and survival of the industry by engaging artists for a highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts which kicks off on February 11th at 5pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube).
"Our series was created with the sole purpose of helping artists during this time of crisis" says VC Founder and co-producer Geoffrey John Davies. "Not only are we paying them real fees for their performances, we are also creating the ultimate promotional materials and giving the artists the right to use them at no cost in perpetuity."
The Vanguard Concerts lineup includes violinist Joshua Bell with pianist Alessio Bax; the Dover Quartet; Junction Trio Jay Campbell, Stefan Jackiw, Conrad Tao; violinist Philippe Quint with pianist Jun Cho; violinists Nathan Meltzer and Kevin Zhu with pianist Rohan de Silva; violist Jordan Bak; violinist Charles Yang with pianist Peter Dugan; violinist Tessa Lark with pianist Amy Yang and guitarist Frank Vignola; cellist Sophia Bacelar with pianist Noreen Cassidy-Polera and dancer Jamaii Melvin.
Each episode of Vanguard Concerts was shot in 4K with seven cameras at the Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall. Creative Director David Katzive produced a custom look and feel for the concerts with a 41-foot-long and 11.5-foot-high background curved LED wall that incorporates gently moving colors, patterns, or scenic views customized for each performer. The result is a musically and visually stunning product that redefines the virtual concert experience for audiences worldwide.
"I am excited to be joining my fellow violinists in The Violin Channel's new Vanguard Concerts series," said violinist Joshua Bell. "VC has always been a wonderful resource for musicians and music-lovers, and I'm grateful to this community for providing this opportunity for me and my colleagues to share music and express our spirit of camaraderie."
Full Concert Details:
Thursday, February 11, 2021, 5pm ET
The kickoff episode will feature all artists on the series, each performing a short work. Repertoire ranges from Beethoven, Ravel, and Kreisler to Jessie Montgomery, Joan Tower, and John Zorn, as well as original arrangements of standards by Harold Arlen and The Beatles.
Thursday, February 18, 2021, 5pm ET
Joshua Bell, violin
Alessio Bax, piano
J.S. Bach | Sonata for Violin & Keyboard No. 4 in C minor BWV 1017
Schubert | Rondo for Violin & Piano in B minor D. 895
Wieniawski | Polonaise Brillante No. 1 in D major Op. 4
Chopin | Nocturne in E minor Op. 72 No. 1 (Arr. Bell/Wallace)
Thursday, February 25, 2021, 5pm ET
Charles Yang, violin
Peter Dugan, piano
House of the Rising Sun (Trad. arr. Yang/Dugan)
Monti | Czardas (Arr. Yang/Dugan)
Ravel | Blues from Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major
The Beatles | Blackbird (Arr. Yang & Dugan)
Harold Arlen | Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Arr. Yang & Dugan)
Charles Yang / Peter Dugan | Loopy
Rachmaninoff | Vocalise
Thursday, March 4, 2021, 5pm ET
Dover Quartet
Joel Link, violin
Bryan Lee, violin
Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola
Camden Shaw, cello
Beethoven | String Quartet No. 16 in F major Op. 135
Dvořák | Lento from String Quartet No. 12 in F major ("American")
Thursday, March 11, 2021, 5pm ET
Nathan Meltzer, violin
Kevin Zhu, violin
Rohan de Silva, piano
Jessie Montgomery | Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin
Bartók | Rhapsody No. 1 for Violin and Piano
Brahms | Sonatenatz in C minor
Wieniawski | Fantasia on Themes from Faust Op. 20
Leclair | Presto from Sonata for Two Violins in E minor Op. 3 No. 5
Thursday, March 18, 2021, 5pm ET
Sophia Bacelar, cello
Noreen Cassidy-Polera, piano
Jamaii Melvin, dancer
Rachmaninoff | Andante from Cello Sonata in G minor Op. 19
Piazzolla | Oblivion
Chopin | Nocturne in C# minor (Arr. Piatigorsky)
Mancini | Moon River (Arr. Bacelar)
Bach | Prelude from Solo Cello Suite No. 1 in G minor
Saint-Saëns | Romance Op. 36
Piazzolla | Le Grand Tango
Rimsky-Korsakov | Captured by the Nightingale
Thursday, March 25, 2021, 5pm ET
Tessa Lark, violin
Amy Yang, piano
Frank Vignola, guitar
Kreisler | Syncopation
Kreisler | Praeludium and Allegro
Telemann | Fantasia No. 4 in D major
Ysaÿe | Sonata No. 4 in E minor
Michael Torke | Milk from Spoon Bread
Avner Dorman | 5th Movement from Violin Sonata No. 4
Kreisler | Liebesleid
Thursday, April 1, 2021, 5pm ET
Junction Trio
Stefan Jackiw, violin
Jay Campbell, cello
Conrad Tao, piano
John Zorn | Ghosts
Schumann | Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op. 63
Thursday, April 8, 2021, 5pm ET
Jordan Bak, viola
Bach | Adagio and Fuga from Solo Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor
Hindemith | Thema mit Variationen. Schnelle Viertel (ma maestoso) from Sonata for Solo Viola Op. 31 No. 4
Jeffrey Mumford | wending
Joan Tower | Wild Purple
Thursday, April 15, 2021, 5pm ET
Philippe Quint, violin
Jun Cho, piano
Debussy | Sonata for Violin and Piano in G minor
Clara Schumann | Three Romances for Violin and Piano
Piazzolla | Le Grand Tango (Arr. Gubaidulina)
Bloch | Nigun from Baal Shem
Ravel | Tzigane