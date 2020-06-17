The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Celebrates Pride Month Online With Spirit Of Pride On June 20

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine brings its annual LGBTQ Pride Month celebration online this year with Spirit of Pride on Saturday, June 20 at 4 pm.

Spirit of Pride, the Cathedral's annual Pride service, will be livestreamed on the Cathedral's website, Facebook, and YouTube at 4 pm on June 20. The service will include a reflection from The Right Reverend Clifton Daniel III, Dean, along with gospel readings and music by LGBTQ artists, including trailblazing hymn composer Calvin Hampton, who died of AIDS in 1984.

The Cathedral's social media features celebrations of its LGBTQ community and the Cathedral's historic ties to the fight for gay rights throughout the month. Interactive posts and videos offer ways to connect with the Cathedral and its Congregation of St. Saviour, honoring trailblazers in the LGBTQ rights movement and the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

For more information on Spirit of Pride, visit this page.

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You