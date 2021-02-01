The Azrieli Foundation Launches The 2022 Azrieli Music Prizes

Today, The Azrieli Foundation opens applications to composers across Canada and the world for the 2022 Azrieli Music Prizes (AMP). In this fourth edition, AMP is calling for orchestral works that match the forces of its Performance Partner - L'Orchestre Métropolitain - including up to two soloists. The three Azrieli Music Prizes include The Azrieli Commission for Canadian Music, The Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music and The Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music. Altogether, the total package for each Azrieli Music Prize is valued at over $200,000 CAD, placing AMP among the most significant composition competitions in the world. The three 2022 AMP laureates will be announced by November 2021.

The Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music is awarded to a composer who has written the best undiscovered major work of Jewish music. Works may be nominated by individuals or institutions. Eligible works may have been premiered within 75 years of the award date, but must not have a significant performance history and must not have been commercially recorded. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music invites composers to creatively and critically engage with the question "What is Jewish music?" The prize is awarded to the composer who proposes a response to this question in the shape of a musical work that displays the utmost creativity, artistry, technical mastery and professional expertise. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The Azrieli Commission for Canadian Music invites Canadian composers to propose new musical works that creatively and critically engage with the complexities of composing concert music in Canada today. The prize is awarded to the composer whose proposal displays the utmost creativity, artistry, technical mastery and professional expertise. The deadline for submissions is also Sunday, May 2, 2021.

As part of the $200,000 CAD prize package, all three 2022 AMP Laureates receive a $50,000 CAD cash prize; a premiere of their prize-winning work in Montréal by L'Orchestre Métropolitain at the AMP Gala Concert in October 2022, where the Laureates are publicly honoured; two subsequent international performances; and a professional recording of their prize-winning work released on the Analekta label.

For more information about the 2022 AMP, please visit azrielifoundation.org/amp. Full application guidelines, information about the Prize juries and biographies of past laureates may be found here.

About the Azrieli Music Prizes

Established in 2014, the biennial Azrieli Music Prizes (AMP) is Canada's largest competition devoted to music composition. AMP advances the Azrieli Foundation's commitment to discovering, elevating and amplifying artistic voices that exhibit excellence and embodies its belief in music as a vital human endeavour that expresses our creativity, expands our worldview and fosters positive cultural exchange. Open to the international music community, AMP accepts nominations for works from individuals and institutions of all nationalities, faiths, backgrounds and affiliations, which are then submitted to its two expert juries through an open call for submissions.

About The Azrieli Foundation

One of the largest philanthropic foundations in Canada and in Israel, the Azrieli Foundation fulfills the philanthropic legacy of David J. Azrieli and has been funding institutions as well as operating programs since 1989. Driven by a strong belief in the powerful role and responsibility of philanthropy, the foundation empowers and supports a broad range of organizations in the fields of Education, Research, Healthcare and the Arts.

Through the Azrieli Music Initiatives (AMI), of which AMP is a part, the Foundation is committed to discovering, elevating and amplifying artistic voices, granting broad access to meaningful musical experiences that both exhibit artistic excellence and advance a shared pursuit of learning and wellness. AMI creates meaningful and practical realizations of the Foundation's mission to improve the lives of present and future generations.