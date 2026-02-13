Tafelmusik Unveils 2026/27 Season Lineup Featuring Classical Masterpieces

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tafelmusik has announced its 2026/27 concert season, presenting a curated lineup that pairs cornerstone Baroque and Classical works with rediscovered repertoire, interdisciplinary storytelling, and new perspectives. Performances will continue to showcase the ensemble’s work on period instruments.

British violinist Rachel Podger has extended her tenure as Principal Guest Director for an additional three years, through the ensemble’s 50th anniversary season. In 2026/27, Podger will lead two programs, Bach’s Coffeehouse and the season-closing Mozart’s Genius, bringing her collaborative approach to music centered on dialogue and exchange.

Subscription packages are now available at tafelmusik.org. Subscriptions went on sale February 11, 2026, with single tickets to be released in spring 2026. Beginning this season, evening performances will start at 7:30 p.m.

