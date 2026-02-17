TIMBRE TANTRUM To Showcase Violas at Rhythmic Arts Center NYC

Composers Concordance will present TIMBRE TANTRUM – VIOLAS on Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Rhythmic Arts Center. The program will spotlight the viola through a range of contemporary works exploring texture, lyricism, and ensemble writing.

The concert will feature compositions by Alter, Bechtold, Bogojevich, Carriqui, Cooper, Elliott, Pritsker, and others. A highlight of the evening will be Gene Pritsker’s Always Try To Keep A Patch Of Sky Above Your Life.

The performance is part of Composers Concordance’s ongoing series showcasing new music and innovative programming in New York City.