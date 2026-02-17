 tracker
Miller Theatre At Columbia University Unveils Spring Pop-Up Concerts

Free, informal “happy hour” concerts with onstage seating place audiences steps away from performers.

By: Feb. 17, 2026
Miller Theatre at Columbia University has announced its spring season of Pop-Up Concerts, a series of free, hour-long performances that bring audiences onto the stage for an intimate concert experience. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m., at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street).

The Pop-Up Concerts series features informal programs performed in close proximity to the audience, with artists sharing both music and commentary. Onstage seating is first-come, first-served.

Tuesday, March 31

Alexis Gerlach — Bach’s Cello Suites

Cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach makes her Pop-Up Concerts debut with an intimate recital of two suites by J.S. Bach.

Program:
J.S. Bach — Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007
J.S. Bach — Suite No. 5 in C Minor, BWV 1011

Monday, April 6

Eleonore Oppenheim — Bass Pairs

Eleonore Oppenheim, bass
Cameron Mesirow, voice
Jessie Montgomery, violin
Ashley Bathgate, cello
Nathan Koci, accordion

In Bass Pairs, Oppenheim curates an evening of duo performances exploring the double bass in varied settings.

Program:
Julia Wolfe — Retrieve (2016) for cello and double bass
Giovanni Bottesini (arr. Oppenheim) — Elegy No. 1 in D Major
Giovanni Bottesini (arr. Oppenheim) — Elegy No. 3
big dog little dog — original compositions
Glasser — duo arrangements

Tuesday, April 28

Alice Teyssier and Friends — Adventures of La Maupin

Alice Teyssier, voice
Michael Weyandt, baritone
Peter Evans, trumpet
Benjamin Katz, harpsichord

Soprano Alice Teyssier presents a new cantata-style work inspired by the life of La Maupin, the 17th-century opera singer and swordswoman. The program imagines arias and episodes drawn from the legend of the historical figure.

Monday, May 18

Imani Winds — The French Connection

Brandon Patrick George, flute
Mekhi Gladden, oboe
Mark Dover, clarinet
Kevin Newton, French horn
Monica Ellis, bassoon

The Grammy-winning quintet Imani Winds presents a program featuring composers influenced by French culture, jazz, and folk traditions.

Program:
Valerie Coleman — Suite: Portraits of Josephine Baker (2016)
Lalo Schifrin — La Nouvelle Orleans (1987)
Henri Tomasi — Cinq Danses Profanes et Sacrées (1959)

Concert Information

Free admission
Doors at 5:30 p.m.; concerts begin at 6 p.m.
Onstage seating is first-come, first-served

Location:
Miller Theatre
2960 Broadway at 116th Street




