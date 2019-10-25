The ASCAP Foundation Holds Morton Gould Young Composer Award Recipients Concert

The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present The ASCAP Foundation Morton Gould Young Composer Award Recipients Concert, the first event of their 2019-20 concert season, on Saturday, November 9, at 8:00 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Amsterdam Ave. between 99th and 100th St. in Manhattan.

This concert presents the final five works from the 50 composers it has commissioned with the support of The ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund over the past six years. It will feature the music of Juhi Bansal, Will Healy, Vera Ivanova, Patrick O'Malley, J.P. Redmond, plus Samuel Adler, the evening's honoree and teacher of 20 of the 50 composers. The program will include the American premiere of a work by Mr. Adler to honor the German Jews who died during Kristallnacht on this date 81 years ago. Mr. Adler witnessed these events as a ten-year-old child. Piano accompanist will be Nic Gerpe.

Tickets for the November 9 concert are; $30, ($25 when purchased online), $20 for seniors 65+ and $10 for students up to the age 25, available from https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/413601/morton-gouldascap-foundation.

This program is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Additional funding is provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of American composers. The choir appears on 45 commercial CDs, including releases on Naxos, SONY Classical, Bridge, Albany and Kasp. Their latest release is Virtuoso Choral Works, Volume 1: Works by Hoover, Davies and Lipten on the 4Tay label. More about the CD at http://www.jamesarts.com/4tay/. More about the Virtuoso Singers at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/aboutus.htm. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. Visit them at http://www.ascapfoundation.org.





