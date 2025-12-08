York Symphony Orchestra To Welcome Amy Amato As Development Director

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The York Symphony Orchestra has announced that Amy Amato has been chosen as the organization's Development Director, effective January 1, 2026. Amy will be joining a strong team at the YSO and will be picking up the baton being passed to her by the long-serving Richard (Dick) Brown.

Music Director Lawrence Golan expressed his own enthusiasm in regard to this hire. "We are all thrilled to welcome Amy to the YSO staff; she's already part of the family as a member of the York Symphony Chorus. I am confident that her years of development experience combined with her genuine passion for music will make her an excellent ambassador for our wonderful orchestra!" said Golan.

Amy Amato is an experienced nonprofit development leader with more than 20 years of fundraising, grant writing, and organizational management experience in York County. A longstanding arts advocate and current member of the York Symphony Chorus, Amy is committed to strengthening the Symphony's future through expanded community support.

Most recently, Amy served as Senior Director of Development at Family First Health, where she managed all development functions for a $40M organization: leading donor relations, and securing millions in federal and private funding with a 71% grant acceptance rate. Her prior roles include leadership positions at Creative York, the York County History Center, the York County Food Bank, and the Crispus Attucks Association, where she consistently increased annual giving, deepened donor engagement, and developed strategic partnerships.

Amy holds a Master's in Intercultural Relations and Nonprofit Management and a Bachelor's in Art History and German. She is active in professional associations, including AFP, GPA, and Leave A Legacy York County, and has extensive volunteer and board service in community organizations. She brings expertise in donor cultivation, grant strategy, relationship building, communications, and program leadership-paired with a personal passion for the arts and the Symphony's mission.

About York Symphony Orchestra

The York Symphony Orchestra (YSO) has been a cornerstone of cultural enrichment in the greater York area since its founding in 1933. Under the artistic guidance of Music Director Lawrence Golan, the outstanding ensemble of professional musicians captivates audiences of all ages. Each concert presents a dynamic mix of classical masterpieces and contemporary compositions at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

At the YSO, we are committed to fostering a deep appreciation for the arts through our comprehensive music education initiatives. We recognize that music can connect individuals and build community; the York Symphony strives to make our concerts and educational offerings accessible to everyone. For more information about our concert schedule, educational programs, and special events, please visit our website at YorkSymphony.org. Stay connected with us on social media for exciting updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more by following us on Facebook (facebook.com/YorkSymphony) and Instagram (instagram.com/york_symphony/).