The 2nd International Music Competition Harbin Poised To Be Another Global Success

When Music Encounters the City: the 2nd International Music Competition Harbin Poised to Another Global Success

China's Music City Harbin is set to launch its annual event, the 2ndInternational Music Competition Harbin (IMCH), giving international young musicians a stage to showcase their skills, and offering some of the top prizes in the industry.

With a grand prize of $50,000 USD and $320,000 USD in combined prizes, IMCH aims to discover the most promising young talents in classical music. Qualified final contestants also receive travel reimbursement of up to $1,000 USD to Harbin, in addition to local accommodation and food.

The 2nd IMCH will be held in Harbin from August 31stto September 10th, 2019. It will expand to four categories: vocal, piano, violin and composition. The event will be judged by 29 worldwide renowned musicians, agency representatives, and global leading opera casting directorsfrom The Metropolitan Opera House, Paris Opera, Royal Opera House London, just to name a few.

As a classical music competition held annually in the City of Harbin, IMCH is jointly hosted by Harbin Municipal Government and Harbin Conservatory of Music. Mr. Xiaogang Ye, Chairman of China Musicians' Association, resumes the Chairman of the Organizing Committee and the Director of the Arts Committee of IMCH.

Last year, the 1st IMCH had the honour to have 29 global prominent musicians including Chiri Tekanava, Victor Tretyakov and Dang Thai Son among its judges. It has since attracted 350 contestants from 31 countries and regions.

After a preliminary round based on video or composition submissions, 30 pianists, 30 violinists, 35 vocalists, and 6 composers will advance to the final competition in the City of Harbin.

IMCH is pleased to announce that the first, second and third place winners of each category will be awarded for the following prizes:

First Place: $50,000 USD and certificate

Second Place: $20,000 USD and certificate

Third Place: $10,000 USD and certificate

The registration for contestants is open worldwide until May 1st. For rules, schedules, and more details, please visit www.imchrb.com





