TAKE3 Concert Announced At The Ellen Theatre

TAKE3 trio brings the refinement of a rigorous musical training and infuses it with rock-star charisma.

Performing their plugged in and amped up unique arrangements of Pop Hits, Movie Themes, Americana, and updated classical favorites, their infectious and down-to-earth onstage personalities enthrall all who hear them.

Under the leadership of violinist Lindsay Deutsch (who also tours the world with Yanni), TAKE3 has been performing at PACs, theaters, recital halls, and with orchestras in most of the 50 states. TAKE3's core group includes violin, cello, and piano - dancers and vocals may also be included.

Ticket and CD giveaways are available. TAKE3 website: https://www.jeanschreibermanagement.com/take3. Box Office at The Ellen Theatre: 406-585-5885. For more information visit: https://www.theellentheatre.com/.





