Stravinsky, Puccini and More Set for The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes Season

For its 11th season, the Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM) will offer three events featuring some of the most powerful works in the classical and operatic repertoire. Under the direction of Francis Choinière, more than 80 musicians and a 100-voice choir will deliver concerts of rare intensity at the Maison symphonique de Montréal.

“This season is a celebration of sonic grandeur and extreme emotion. From the raw, primal energy of The Rite of Spring to the transcendent lyricism of Turandot, we dive headfirst into music that dares to be monumental. By performing works including Carmina Burana, The Pines of Rome, and Daphnis and Chloe in concert, we invite our audiences to experience the orchestra at its most cinematic, sensual, and electrifying. These works don't just fill a concert hall—they make it vibrate,” says Francis Choinière.

Carmina Burana / The Rite of Spring

Friday, November 7 and Sunday, November 9, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. (7th), 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. (9th)

Two landmark 20th-century creations kick off this magnificent season! Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring draws its energy from the raw power of the earth and ancient rituals, thanks to bold orchestration and striking rhythms. In the second half, for Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, the OPCM will be accompanied by soprano Aline Kutan, tenor Spencer Britten, and baritone Hugo Laporte. More than 180 artists, including the English Montreal School Board Choir, will bring this explosive work, celebrating destiny, fortune, and love, to life.

Daphnis and Chloe / The Pines of Rome

Sunday, March 1, 2026 | 3 p.m.

This concert will transport the audience between ancient Rome and the mythological landscapes of Greece. Ottorino Respighi's The Pines of Rome evokes the splendour of the Roman hills, while Maurice Ravel's Daphnis and Chloe immerses the audience in a sonic fresco of love and nature. On this occasion, over 180 artists will provide spectators with an immersive experience where orchestral richness and the gentleness of choral voices blend.

Puccini: Turandot in Concert

Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. (May 9), 3:00 p.m. (May 10)

The OPCM Will Close its season with Giacomo Puccini's Turandot, in concert version. This operatic masterpiece evokes the mysterious world of ancient China, with unforgettable characters and moving music, including the iconic "Nessun Dorma." Soprano Aviva Fortunata will play Princess Turandot, flanked by a prestigious ensemble of vocalists: Andrew Haji (Calaf), Sydney Baedke (Liù), Colin Ramsey (Timur), John MacMaster (Emperor Altoum), Mikelis Rogers (Ping), Sam Champagne (Pang), Spencer Britten (Pong), and Matthew Li (the Mandarin). The chorus will be provided by the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal. An ideal Mother's Day gift.