Six Participants Selected for League of American Orchestras’ Anne Parsons Leadership Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Six orchestra professionals from across the country will participate in the League of American Orchestras’ Anne Parsons Leadership Program, the League has announced. Honoring the late Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor, the program is designed to build greater gender diversity in leadership roles at the country’s 50 largest-budget orchestras. This is the program’s second cohort since its launch in 2023.

“The Anne Parsons Leadership Program provides a golden opportunity for professionals with leadership potential to learn from established field leaders while developing their own support network of peers,” said League of American Orchestras President and CEO, Simon Woods. “I’m so grateful to the mentors for sharing their expertise, as Anne always did, and I can’t wait to see where these talented professionals’ careers take them.”

The new cohort will be:

Rebecca Cain, Vice President of Operations, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy

Felice Doynov, Associate Dean of Visiting Faculty and Orchestra, New World

Mitsuko Flynn, Chief Operating and Impact Officer, Charleston Symphony

Emily Fritz-Endres, Executive Director, Albany Symphony

Amy Heald, Executive Director, The Reno Chamber Orchestra

Jessica Ruiz, Director, KD SCHMID US

Six orchestra leaders will serve as mentors: Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Marie-Hélène Bernard, President and CEO, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Anna Kuwabara, Executive and Arts Education Consultant; Kim Noltemy, President & Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Philharmonic; Melia Tourangeau, President & CEO, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; and Dr. Andrea Warren, President & CEO, Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Program Activities

Participants will meet in person at the League’s National Conference in Salt Lake City, June 11-13, 2025, and take part in online leadership training and coaching sessions, bimonthly conversations with mentors, and quarterly Leadership Forums. The cohort will also meet virtually as a group throughout the year to learn from each other, share resources, and build community.

Comments