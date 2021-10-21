Sarasota Orchestra Announces 2021-2022 Parks And Partners Series

Today, Sarasota Orchestra announced the concert schedule for the second season of its On the Road with SO: Parks and Partners series of free outdoor concerts for the community.

The eight-concert chamber music series showcases musicians of the Orchestra in public parks and partner venues across Sarasota and Manatee counties. This year, the series includes two performances specifically designed for children and families. The opening concert takes place at G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton featuring the Sarasota Brass Quintet on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

"The Parks and Partners series offers an opportunity for our organization to further our mission to engage, educate and enrich our community through high-quality, live musical experiences," said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO, Sarasota Orchestra.

The series received much recognition for the special impact it made during the height of venue closures and limited performance opportunities for arts lovers last season. The Orchestra's initiative was recently announced as a finalist for the Impact100 SRQ awards. It is supported in part by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and Sherry and Thomas Koski.

Capacity at the outdoor venues is limited. Admission is free at all locations, but attendees are required to register for each performance to reserve a space. Registration will open one month prior to each concert. Registration links and additional information about the Parks & Partners series, venues, and parking are available at https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/concerts/parks-and-partners.