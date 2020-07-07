STREAMING LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD Continues With the Eric Reed Quartet

Streaming Live at the Village Vanguard continues its series on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 at 9 p.m. EDT with the Eric Reed Quartet featuring saxophonist Stacy Dillard, bassist Dezron Douglas and drummer McClenty Hunter. Tickets are $10, available at villagevanguard.com.



Each week there are two shows approximately 75 minutes in length. Shows are now at @ 9 p.m. EDT on Fridays and Saturdays.



Streaming Live at The Village Vanguard Schedule:



• July 10 & 11 - Eric Reed Quartet featuring saxophonist Stacy Dillard, bassist Dezron Douglas and drummer McClenty Hunter.



• July 17 & 18 - The Terell Stafford Quartet with Bruce Barth on piano, David Wong on bass and Johnathan Blake on drums.



• July 24 & 25 - Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio with Russell Malone on guitar and Donald Vega on piano.



• July 31 & August 1 - Fred Hersch Trio with Drew Gress on bass and Jochen Rueckert on drums.

On February 22, 2020 the Village Vanguard, the world's oldest continuously operated jazz club, marked its 85th year in the basement at 178 7th Avenue South in New York City. On March 16th the club closed its doors indefinitely. On Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, 2020, the club began Streaming Live at the Village Vanguard with the Billy Hart Quartet.

