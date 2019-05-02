Riverside Symphony Concert Announced At Tully Hall. June

Conductor George Rothman will lead Riverside Symphony in a wide-ranging program at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday evening, June 6, as the orchestra wraps up its 38th New York Season in typically adventurous fashion. The program will open with the New York Premiere of Kalevipoeg in California, a vibrant imagining of an encounter between a mythical creature from Californian-born composer Lembit Beecher's Estonian roots and modern-day San Francisco. Prize-winning Canadian violinist Blake Pouliot will then take center stage in his New York debut with Bartók's two gripping Rhapsodies for Violin and Orchestra, with Beethoven's exquisite Fourth Symphony concluding the program.

PROGRAM



THURSDAY, June 6, 2019 at 8pm

Featuring Blake Pouliot, violin

BEECHER Kalevipoeg in California NY Premiere*

BARTÓK Rhapsodies No. 1 & 2

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60

*featured in our Hear Hear! preview performance, which precedes the concert at 7:15 pm and is free to all ticket holders

MEET THE ARTISTS

Described by the Toronto Star as, "One of those special talents that come along once in a lifetime", twenty-four-year-old Canadian violinist Blake Pouliot, Grand Prize winner of the 2016 Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM) Manulife Competition, has performed as soloist with the Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, the Jefferson Symphony Orchestra (Colorado), Ottawa Symphony, Pacific Symphony, the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra in Bulgaria, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and the Colburn Orchestra at Walt Disney Concert Hall. He is currently a Professional Studies Certificate candidate at the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, where he studies with Robert Lipsett.

George Rothman, Riverside Symphony's founding music director and conductor, has led orchestras throughout the United States, as well as in South America, Asia, and Europe. Praised as "adventurous, committed, [and] energetic" by Musical America, his performances of an unusually diverse repertory are also routinely acclaimed by The New York Times and other leading publications. As an advocate for new music, Mr. Rothman has led well over 150 world and local premieres from both established and emerging composers around the world, while Riverside Symphony's seven CDs of major contemporary orchestral works-mainly world premiere recordings-under his leadership have been lauded by Fanfare for their "awesomely assured performances." Furthermore, Mr. Rothman is active as a pianist and lecturer, regularly participating in workshops and seminars with leading American composers.

He has served on the music faculties of Columbia and Yale Universities and, since 2005, Brooklyn College, where he is currently Conductor of the Conservatory Orchestra and Professor of Music.



Riverside Symphony, co-founded in 1981 by George Rothman and Anthony Korf, has been widely noted for its unique focus on discovery-of young artists, unfamiliar works by the great masters, and important new pieces by living composers from around the world, for which it provides a rare forum at its annual Lincoln Center concert series at Alice Tully Hall. Critically acclaimed for its vibrant performances of music from all periods, the orchestra counts New York's finest instrumentalists among its membership. Riverside Symphony CDs have brought international acclaim, including a Grammy nomination and Editor's Pick from Britain's Gramophone and The New York Times. The orchestra can be heard on Riverside Symphony Records (1401 Constant), Bridge Records (9057 Ruders; 9091 Imbrie; 9112 Davidovsky; 9294 Korf), and New World Records (383 Davidovsky, Korf, Wright).

Tickets range in price from $34 to $65. Subscriptions, group rates, family plan, and student tickets are available. To purchase, please call (212) 864-4197 or visit www.riversidesymphony.org.





