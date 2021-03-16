Pianist Dahveed Behroozi Releases “Echos” June 4

Trained in both jazz and classical music, West Coast-based pianist Dahveed Behroozi is the uncommon musician to earn endorsements from icons in both disciplines. Ursula Oppens, a renowned virtuoso of contemporary classical music, has praised Behroozi's "creativity, curiosity and integrity," adding that "his performances are stunning, his interpretations astonishing." Likewise, jazz piano star Fred Hersch has described Behroozi's music-making as "intense and immersive," with the pianist's evolution as an improviser revealing "deep musical knowledge and devotion."

The best presentation yet of Behroozi's artistry as a jazz musician now comes with his sophomore album, Echos, to be released digitally and on CD via Sunnyside Records on June 4, 2021. Showcasing Behroozi's richly atmospheric, even hypnotic compositions, the new disc - his first studio recording - features Behroozi in league with two of New York's finest: bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Billy Mintz, both master improvisers known for their subtle, individual sounds. They are an ideal complement to Behroozi's rhapsodic, wide-screen pianism, which is as inspired by such jazz masters as Keith Jarrett, Herbie Hancock and Gonzalo Rubalcaba as it is classical exemplars Maurizio Pollini, Martha Argerich and Glenn Gould.

Echos - its title referring to the Greek for "reflected sound" - starts with the Paul Bley-evoking "Imagery," an ideal album opener given its darkly enveloping lyricism and ravishing trio resonance. "This music, and the trio itself, is centered on sound rather than structure," Behroozi explains. "Sound and vibe have become increasingly important to me as a player. Both Thomas and Billy have amazingly personal sounds on their instruments, and I'm especially drawn toward a less-is-more aesthetic, focusing on sheer character of sound. There is real dynamism in the music of Echos - particularly with a track like 'Sendoff' - but I really do love that hypnotic vibe, something you can hear in the tune 'TDB.' What's beautiful about Thomas and Billy is that they can explore just one note for what seems like days and make you realize there can be a world of music in that single note."

Born in 1981 and raised in San Jose, California, Behroozi met Morgan while they were nascent musicians in Bay Area high schools. They re-connected in New York City when the pianist and bassist were both studying at the Manhattan School of Music in the early 2000s. Morgan has since become a veteran of dozens of high-profile recording sessions by the likes Paul Motian, Bill Frisell, Tomasz Stanko, Jakob Bro, and Jim Black. The bassist introduced Behroozi to Mintz, who - in addition to working as a bandleader - has played with such diverse figures as Tony Malaby, Alan Broadbent, Sylvie Courvoisier & Mark Feldman, among others. After graduating, Behroozi pursued advanced studies at Brooklyn College, and continued to play private sessions with Morgan and Mintz for years. They also played New York clubs, honing their sense of exploratory interplay.

Behroozi's debut, Games, came out in 2012. "There has been a lot of evolution from that album to Echos, in both the writing and the playing. The new album is looser, freer. I'm concentrating on my most direct impulses, whether it's in my choice of notes or how they flow. Playing with Thomas and Billy is perfect for this - reacting in the moment is what they do. I have such trust in them."

Behroozi recorded Echos in 2019 at the acclaimed Oktaven Audio in Mount Vernon, New York (the studio of choice for the likes of John Zorn, Maria Schneider, Tyshawn Sorey, Vijay Iyer, Kris Davis, Ted Hearne and many more) with the pianist manning a gorgeous Steinway instrument. The trio arrayed together on the studio floor with no isolation, allowing keener interaction.

There were no rehearsals for Echos, with Behroozi bringing only sketches into the studio - sketches unseen by Morgan and Mintz before that day. "The compositions came out of me improvising at home, so I wanted to keep that free-flowing feel of discovery in the studio," Behroozi explains. "This is a dream trio for that approach - we captured the masters in just a couple of takes. For one tune, 'Chimes,' we included both of the takes, because it's a dynamic piece and each performance was so different." Kindred to the "Imagery," album highlight "Gilroy" is a dark-hued, melodious gem, named for the laidback town in California where Behroozi teaches at Gavilan College. The ruminative yet swinging "Tricks" is one of the album's more upbeat numbers, while "Royal Star" is another slow-rolling beauty, its title referring to a variety of Magnolia bloom.

Behroozi strives to create "a multi-sensory landscape" with his music. "I'd like to evoke other senses with only sound," he says. "Something akin to synaesthesia, so you can 'hear' the swing and sway of trees, for instance, or visualize colors. Most of all, I hope that Echos - like my favorite records do for me - creates emotional impressions for listeners, a resonance that stays with them."