Park University International Center for Music's String Studios Students Announce November Concert

Ten strings students studying in Park University's International Center for Music will perform a recital concert on Thursday, Nov. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan.



The concert will feature performances by students of violinist Ben Sayevich, cellist Daniel Veis and violist Chung-Hoon Peter Chun. The diverse and rich program will showcase a broad spectrum and emotional depth of compositions written for string instruments. The concert will include eight solo performances, a violin duet and the Park Quartet. All of the performances, except for the Park Quartet, will include collaborative pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich.

The program is scheduled to include:

Violist Victor Diaz, graduate artist diploma student — “Two Romances for Viola and Piano” composed by Adolphus Hailstork III

Cellist Diyorbek Nortojiev, 2024 Bachelor of Music graduate and current graduate certificate student, “Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68,” composed by David Popper

Violinist Yin-Shiuan Ting, sophomore music performance/violin major, “Violin Concerto No. 1 in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 14” (first movement - allegro moderato), composed by Henryk Wieniawski

Cellist James Farquhar, 2024 Master of Music graduate and current graduate certificate student, “Kol Nidrei, Op. 47,” composed by Max Bruch

Violinist Aviv Daniel, junior music performance/violin major, and Yuren Zhang, Master of Music in Performance student, “Navarra, Op. 33,” composed by Pablo de Sarasate

Violinist Ilkhom Mukhiddinov, 2023 Bachelor of Music graduate and current graduate certificate student, “3 Romanzen, Op. 94” (first movement – nicht schnell and second movement – einfach, innig), composed by Robert Schumann

Violist Christian dos Santos, 2023 Bachelor of Music graduate and current graduate certificate student, three pieces (Introduction, Young Juliet and Dances of the Knights) from Romeo and Juliet, composed by Sergei Prokofiev and arranged by Vadim Borisovsky

Violinist Mumin Turgunov, senior music performance/violin major, “Poème, Op. 25,” composed by Ernest Chausson

Cellist Nikita Korzukhin, Master of Music graduate student, “Fantasiestücke, Op. 73,” composed by Schumann

Park Quartet (Farquhar, Mukhiddinov, dos Santos and Turgunov), “String Quartet No. 12, D. 703,” composed by Franz Schubert

Sayevich, renowned for his virtuosity and teaching prowess, has graced prestigious stages worldwide, captivating audiences with his impeccable technique and profound musicality. As a soloist, he has collaborated with esteemed orchestras and recorded acclaimed interpretations of classical masterpieces. Additionally, Sayevich's commitment to chamber music has garnered international acclaim, solidifying his status as a multifaceted musician of exceptional talent and versatility.

Veis, hailed as one of the finest Czech cellists, boasts a career marked by prestigious accolades and captivating performances. With an extensive repertoire spanning classical to contemporary works, Veis has captivated audiences across the globe with his passionate and nuanced interpretations and he continues to inspire the next generation of musicians through his dedication to teaching and mentorship.

Chun, an accomplished violist and conductor, has left an indelible mark on the classical music scene with his dynamic performances and innovative interpretations. From solo recitals to collaborative chamber music ventures, Chun's artistry transcends boundaries, captivating audiences worldwide. As an educator, he has imparted his wealth of knowledge and expertise to students, shaping the future of classical music with his passion and commitment.

Tickets for the concert (before fees) are $30 for the general public and $10 for students, and are available through Eventbrite.

For more information about the concert (and a link to purchase tickets), visit icm.park.edu/park-icm-presents-the-string-studios-in-recital. The next performance in the International Center for Music's 2024-25 season will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, as the Park ICM Orchestra will present its holiday concert under the direction of Steven McDonald, D.M.A., ICM director of orchestral activities. The concert will be held at Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University's flagship Parkville Campus starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

