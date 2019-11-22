Palm Beach Symphony Announces Winners of the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts

Palm Beach Symphony has announced the winners of the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts, which recognizes performing artists and dedicated educators who enrich the quality of the performing arts in Palm Beach County.

During Arts and Humanities Month in October, Evan Rogovin, Alexander V. Dreyfoos School of the Arts (DSOA) director of bands, and Abbey Ward, Palm Beach Opera education and community engagement associate, are being recognized in the music education category with awards of $4,000 each. Ballet Florida Artistic Director Lauren Carey is recognized with an award of $2,000 in the performing artist category.

Since Rogovin joined DSOA in 2010, more than 200 of his students have achieved All-State Honors and graduates have been accepted into some of the nation's finest music schools including Juilliard, Eastman, Northwestern, Oberlin, Boston University and Boston College. Prior to joining DSOA, Rogovin served as director of bands at the Title I school Santaluces Community High School for 16 years, where he oversaw a three-fold increase in enrolled band students. In addition to igniting a passion for music among his students, Rogovin has brought national recognition to Palm Beach through student award competitions and high-profile appearances.



Ward joined Palm Beach Opera five seasons ago following her training as a soprano at The Manhattan School of Music, and today leads programs that reach nearly 20,000 people through over 200 annual activities in three counties. Among her many major accomplishments is leading and developing the curriculum for PBO Studio, which provides free professional training for local high school students. Her coaching of aspiring local singers has routinely resulted in acceptances to leading summer programs and colleges including Boston University Tanglewood Institute, Washington National Opera Institute, Indiana University, Eastman School of Music, University of Michigan and Boston Conservatory.

Carey is a graduate of DSOA and trained as a student at the Academy of Ballet Florida before establishing a career in New York. She returned in 2014 to reestablish Ballet Florida, where she now manages the professional company of dancers, teaches and provides community outreach. Her work as a dancer and director in Palm Beach County includes full length evenings of new creations at The Kravis Center: Reawakening 2018, Pulse 2019 and Vision to be premiered in March of 2020. She has also presented work in partnership with The Norton Museum and created original pieces for Art After Dark, educational programming, Bastille Day Celebrations, and the grand re-opening of the museum.

Named for an avid arts supporter, The Randolph A. Frank Prize was established in 2009 by board members Nancy and Jay Parker and founding chairman and acclaimed dance photographer Steven Caras. Presented yearly, nominations are open to all established and emerging individuals who regularly perform or who engage in performing arts education in Palm Beach.



Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Now in its 46th season, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations, and free public concerts. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.





