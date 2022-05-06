Pacifica Quartet Postpones May 6 Concert At Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall today announced that Pacifica Quartet must regretfully postpone their concert scheduled for this Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Weill Recital Hall due a positive COVID-19 case among the artists. This performance has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. The concert program, which includes the premiere of James Lee III's A Double Standard (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall) in addition to string quartets by Prokofiev and Beethoven will remain the same. Complete program information is below.



Tickets for the May 6 concert will be honored at the rescheduled performance on Saturday, June 18. Ticketholders with questions should e-mail feedback@carnegiehall.org or contact CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800.



Program Information

Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Weill Recital Hall



PACIFICA QUARTET

·· Simin Ganatra, Violin

·· Austin Hartman, Violin

·· Mark Holloway, Viola

·· Brandon Vamos, Cello

Karen Slack, Soprano



PROKOFIEV String Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 92

JAMES LEE III A Double Standard (New York Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

BEETHOVEN String Quartet in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3, "Razumovsky"





Ticket Information

Tickets, priced at $54 and $65, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



Please note: To support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, everyone entering Carnegie Hall this season will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, everyone on Carnegie Hall's premises will be required to wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth at all times.