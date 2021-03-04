Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ODC/Dance Presents DRINKS & A DANCE: WORLD'S ON FIRE

Featuring choreography by Kate Weare and Brenda Way, and music performed by the renowned Old Time ensemble The Crooked Jades.

Mar. 4, 2021  

ODC/Dance's popular virtual series, Drinks & a Dance, continues on March 19 with World's on Fire, a powerful exploration of the cyclical nature of human experience.

With choreography by Kate Weare and Brenda Way, and music performed by the renowned Old Time ensemble The Crooked Jades, World's on Fire offers a slice of American history through the vivid portal of sound and movement.

The evening begins at 5:15pm with an informal, social chat with Mary Stubbs of Stubbs Vineyard, who leads guests in an overview and tasting of her Stubbs Marin Estate Pinot Noir and Stubbs Marin Estate Chardonnay. Wine can be ordered for delivery or pickup by emailing mary@stubbsvineyard.com.

This is followed by an intimate discussion and rehearsal footage of the work with choreographers Brenda Way, Kate Weare, and musician Jeff Kazor of The Crooked Jades. At 6pm guests will watch a screening of World's on Fire, a heartfelt, visceral, wicked, and tender work which explores themes of kinship, belief, codes of honor, love, and the will to endure. This event offers a glimpse into the minds of ODC's artists, whilst supporting and collaborating with local vintners, bars, and businesses.

Patrons can also enjoy World's on Fire on-demand following the event from March 20-31, 2021. Drinks & a Dance continues on Friday, April 16 with Earth Day Excerpts.


