Musco Center Presents The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, 10/17

The 19-time Grammy-Awarded, 2018 Downbeat Readers Poll-winning Count Basie Orchestra will bring the most danceable swing of the Big Band era to Musco Center for the Arts on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30pm. The Chapman University Big Band will open the concert as part of the Musco Master Class program.

Since it began in Kansas City in 1935, the Count Basie Orchestra has defined the musical style that swept the nation, helped lift it out of Great Depression, through a devastating World War II, and into the prosperity of the latter 20th Century. Still going strong under the direction of Scotty Barnhart, it boasts two members handpicked by the late bandleader - vocalist Carmen Bradford and trombonist Clarence Banks.

The Orchestra combines musicians with decades of membership alongside younger players who joined recently. The members are trumpeters Shawn Edmonds, Frank Greene III (lead), Brandon Lee, and Endre Rice; trombonists Banks, David Keim, Alvin Walker, and Mark Williams; saxophonists David Glasser (lead alto), Markus Howell (2nd alto), Doug Lawrence (1st tenor), Josh Lee (baritone) and Doug Miller (2nd tenor); and pianist Glen Pearson, guitarist Will Matthews, bassist Trevor Ware, drummer Robert Boone and vocalist Bradford.

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra performs on October 17, 2019 beginning at 7:30pm. The Chapman University Big Band opens the show. Tickets from $25 to $48 are available online at www.muscocenter.org or by calling Musco Center at 844-626-8726 (844-OC-MUSCO). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass.





