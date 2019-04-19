Mitsuko Uchida Postpones April 30 Recital At Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall today announced that pianist Mitsuko Uchida must regretfully postpone her all-Schubert recital on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage due to exhaustion. Following her doctor's recommendation, Ms. Uchida must withdraw from upcoming performances through April 30 to rest and recover. She thanks audiences for their understanding and looks forward to returning to Carnegie Hall on Saturday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m. to perform her second all-Schubert program as scheduled.



These two recital programs are part of a two-year exploration of Schubert's piano sonatas at Carnegie Hall, launched during the Hall's 2017-2018 season. The May 4 program will include Schubert's Piano Sonata in A Minor, D. 537; Piano Sonata in C Major, D. 840, "Reliquie;" and Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960. The recital program to have been performed on April 30-including Piano Sonata in E-flat Major, D. 568; Piano Sonata in A Minor, D. 784; and Piano Sonata in A Major, D. 959-will be presented at Carnegie Hall on a later date to be announced in coming days.



Concertgoers should retain their tickets for the April 30 concert pending further instructions from Carnegie Hall. Ticketholders with questions should contact CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800.





