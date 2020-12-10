Massapequa Philharmonic Extends Music Director David Bernard's Contract Through 2022

The Massapequa Philharmonic has extended David Bernard's contract as their Music Director, securing his position with the orchestra through 2022. Since his appointment as Music Director in 2016, Maestro Bernard has led the expansion of the orchestra, driving its artistic growth and its position in the cultural fabric of Long Island. After expanding the existing relationship with the Massapequa Schools to grow audiences to include students and their families by collaborating with faculty and staff, he established a collaboration with the Eglevsky Ballet, bringing back a live orchestra to Long Island's leading professional production of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. Through Bernard's leadership, the orchestra has been featured in major venues on Long Island, including the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, and the Madison Theatre at Molloy College. This season, the Massapequa Philharmonic will be collaborating closely with the Nassau County Museum of Art in a partnership that will bring live music to exhibits and events, and plans are underway to feature the orchestra at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center.

"David Bernard is a phenomenal conductor, a wonderful artistic partner and a truly skilled orchestra builder," says the orchestra's President, Peter Freeman, "The impact of engaging Maestro Bernard cannot be overstated. He has catapulted the orchestra to a leadership position on Long Island-both in its artistic level and in its impact on Long Island's audiences and communities. We are delighted to continue working with David as our Music Director."

Bernard, who is also Music Director of the New York City-based Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, says, "It is truly inspiring to see both the orchestra and the Long Island residents thrive through our performances and collaborations. When successful, the Performing Arts are a symbiosis of artists, communities and audiences, and it has been a pleasure to work with the Massapequa Philharmonic musicians, board and our partners to deliver on this ideal. I am proud and delighted to continue to bring great music to Long Island as Music Director of the Massapequa Philharmonic."