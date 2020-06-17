Mark S. Doss Announces Weekly Concert Series

Grammy Award winning Bass-Baritone Mark S. Doss has announced a weekly concert series, live streaming on Facebook and Instagram each Sunday afternoon at 1:30 Eastern. Faced with tragic current events and canceled performances, Doss saw his situation as an opportunity to bring hope to a weary world: "I find myself now trying to reach out to my fellow human beings to help them make sense of this terrible time we're all desperately fighting through." Each session features secular and sacred vocal selections, a discussion on the background of each piece, and comments from Mark regarding the musical, technical, and spiritual aspects of his concert. Doss first created this informance format as a resident Affiliate Artist in Houston, where he gave two to three sessions per day to schools and community centers filled with enthusiastic audience members. Doss now presents this current event every week from either his residence in Erie, Pennsylvania or Toronto, Ontario.

This season saw Mr. Doss in a critically acclaimed debut of his 100th role, the title character in Verdi's Rigoletto at Welsh National Opera. Bachtrack hailed his portrayal: "In the eponymous role was as rich a bass-baritone as I have heard anywhere, emanating from the powerful diaphragm of Mark S. Doss. He has the ability to project even his whispers, and at full pelt can make your seat vibrate with his mighty voice."

After winning The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, the International Verdi Competition, and the American Music Theater's George London Opera Prize, Mr. Doss has sung with the major orchestras of San Francisco, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto, while additionally performing 100 roles with more than 60 major opera companies around the world - including Milan's Teatro alla Scala, the Vienna State Opera, London's Royal Opera Covent Garden, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Canadian Opera Company.

Upcoming performances for Doss include the world premiere of The Time of Our Singing at La Monnaie, Oedipus Rex at Opera Philadelphia and Aida with Dallas Opera.

More information about Mark S. Doss is available at marksdoss.com

