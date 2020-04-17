Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Reschedules May and June Concerts

Malay Mail has reported that the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has rescheduled their May and June concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, MPO said the decision to postpone upcoming events was to prioritize the health and safety of the concert-goers, musicians and its employees due to the outbreak.



The rescheduled concerts include "Crowning Organ Masterpieces," "Organ Recital," "Virtuosic Expression, Chamber Concert," "Senandung Lebaran - A Tribute to S. Atan," "Ballet Festival: The Nutcracker" and "Ballet Festival: Cinderella."

