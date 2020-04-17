Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Reschedules May and June Concerts

Article Pixel Apr. 17, 2020  
Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Reschedules May and June Concerts

Malay Mail has reported that the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has rescheduled their May and June concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the full story HERE.

In a statement, MPO said the decision to postpone upcoming events was to prioritize the health and safety of the concert-goers, musicians and its employees due to the outbreak.


The rescheduled concerts include "Crowning Organ Masterpieces," "Organ Recital," "Virtuosic Expression, Chamber Concert," "Senandung Lebaran - A Tribute to S. Atan," "Ballet Festival: The Nutcracker" and "Ballet Festival: Cinderella."

Check out the full story HERE.



Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • 34 Employees at Moscow's Bolshoi Theater Test Positive For COVID-19
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • BroadwayWorld Editors On Their Favorite Shows Of The Season